ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Harrisonburg metro area

By Stacker
Inside Nova
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.insidenova.com

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

City of Staunton schedules modified for Fourth of July holiday

The schedules for City of Staunton offices and facilities will be modified in observance of the Fourth of July on Monday, July 4. Residential: Residential trash regularly scheduled for pickup on Monday, July 4 will be collected on Wednesday, July 6. Downtown Central Business District (CBD): All CBD customers will...
STAUNTON, VA
wina.com

List of July 4th Celebrations in Central Virginia

We’re serving up an extra dose of “fun for the fourth” while we celebrate Independence Day weekend during our ongoing Summer Celebration Series. Bring the entire family on Sunday, starting at 3pm, for an Independence Day Party with Yard Games, a Bar and More! We will have food trucks serving food including, It’s Poppin’ Time, Raclette on the Run, Popito’s and Farmacy! Plus, a spikeball tournament, cornhole tournament, pie eating contest, and more! Click here to email Kevin and register!
Augusta Free Press

New Augusta County Courthouse: 35 years in the making

A new Augusta County Courthouse in Verona would be the final piece in a puzzle laid out by county leaders in 1987. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors in 1987 authorized a study to determine how much space was needed for county government, which was then based in Staunton, spread across scattered offices and locations downtown.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrisonburg, VA
Real Estate
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Government
Harrisonburg, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
WHSV

VSP investigating July 4 crash in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Just after 2 p.m. on the Fourth of July, Virginia State Police responded to a crash along the 1900 block of Rinacas Corner Road in Rockingham County. According to VSP, two people were transported from the scene, with one flown to UVA Medical Center in...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Quick look at what’s going on in Staunton, Waynesboro for July 4

The Fourth of July is just days away as local residents and visitors begin their plans to enjoy fireworks, time with family and friends and some homemade, delicious food. As always, both Waynesboro and Staunton will be offering up some cool experiences, with the River City once again offering its belated Fourth of July celebration.
WAYNESBORO, VA
royalexaminer.com

Shenandoah University announces over 1,200 graduates

Shenandoah University is pleased to announce the 1,204 graduates who received their degrees or certificates during the 2021-22 academic year. These included 236 August 2021 graduates, 332 December 2021 graduates, and 636 May 2022 graduates. Shenandoah’s 2022 University Commencement took place on May 21. The following local students were...
SHENANDOAH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Stacker#Zillow
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia State Police need help identifying fatal crash victim

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are asking for help identifying a man who was killed in a crash on I-66 in Warren County. According to VSP, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on I-66 East in Warren County at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 3. The victim is described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s. The man is believed to be Honduran.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Tempers flare at Elkton Town Council meeting

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday night the Elkton Town Council held a special meeting to discuss the filling of two key vacancies in the town’s leadership. The council did not end up taking action to fill either of the openings but did hold a public comment period during which the fallout from last week’s firing of town manager Greg Lunsford continued.
ELKTON, VA
WHSV

Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 cleared

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As of 1:22 p.m., this crash has been cleared. On I-81 at mile marker 238.3 in Rockingham County, motorists can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash. The south right shoulder is closed. Traffic backups are approximately 5.0 miles. This is a developing story. Stay...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WHSV

Man arrested after threats made toward Stanley Food Lion

STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - According to a Facebook post made by the Stanley Police Department, a man has been arrested after an incident at the Stanley Food Lion Sunday morning. Arthur Weber was charged with making threats to bomb or damage buildings and with harassing another person over the phone.
STANLEY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Updated: Augusta County locate missing 86-year-old man

Update: Friday, 5:41 p.m. Robert Ray Rodgers has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. First report: Friday, 2:23 p.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at his Staunton home Friday morning.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton woman starts petition to reinstate religious education in schools

STAUNTON — Twelve years ago, Becky Cox began volunteering for Weekly Religious Education classes. She helped walk students from Bessie Weller and Ware elementary schools to the classes. In 2014, Staunton School Board decided to halt WRE briefly and six years ago eliminated the program from Staunton Schools over...
STAUNTON, VA
theriver953.com

FRPD investigates gunshot death

The Front Royal Police Department responded to a call about a gunshot on North Shenandoah Avenue at 10:30 on Thursday, June 30th. Officers arriving at the scene discovered a 41 year old white male in the grassy area between First Bank and United Bank. The person died from what is...
FRONT ROYAL, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy