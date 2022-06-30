Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Harrisonburg metro area

The schedules for City of Staunton offices and facilities will be modified in observance of the Fourth of July on Monday, July 4. Residential: Residential trash regularly scheduled for pickup on Monday, July 4 will be collected on Wednesday, July 6. Downtown Central Business District (CBD): All CBD customers will...
We’re serving up an extra dose of “fun for the fourth” while we celebrate Independence Day weekend during our ongoing Summer Celebration Series. Bring the entire family on Sunday, starting at 3pm, for an Independence Day Party with Yard Games, a Bar and More! We will have food trucks serving food including, It’s Poppin’ Time, Raclette on the Run, Popito’s and Farmacy! Plus, a spikeball tournament, cornhole tournament, pie eating contest, and more! Click here to email Kevin and register!
A new Augusta County Courthouse in Verona would be the final piece in a puzzle laid out by county leaders in 1987. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors in 1987 authorized a study to determine how much space was needed for county government, which was then based in Staunton, spread across scattered offices and locations downtown.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Just after 2 p.m. on the Fourth of July, Virginia State Police responded to a crash along the 1900 block of Rinacas Corner Road in Rockingham County. According to VSP, two people were transported from the scene, with one flown to UVA Medical Center in...
The Fourth of July is just days away as local residents and visitors begin their plans to enjoy fireworks, time with family and friends and some homemade, delicious food. As always, both Waynesboro and Staunton will be offering up some cool experiences, with the River City once again offering its belated Fourth of July celebration.
Shenandoah University is pleased to announce the 1,204 graduates who received their degrees or certificates during the 2021-22 academic year. These included 236 August 2021 graduates, 332 December 2021 graduates, and 636 May 2022 graduates. Shenandoah’s 2022 University Commencement took place on May 21. The following local students were...
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was struck and killed on I-66 in Warren County, Virginia. The man was struck in the eastbound travel lane on Sunday at 3 a.m. near the 14-mile marker, about a mile east of Exit 13, the police said.
WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are asking for help identifying a man who was killed in a crash on I-66 in Warren County. According to VSP, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on I-66 East in Warren County at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 3. The victim is described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s. The man is believed to be Honduran.
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday night the Elkton Town Council held a special meeting to discuss the filling of two key vacancies in the town’s leadership. The council did not end up taking action to fill either of the openings but did hold a public comment period during which the fallout from last week’s firing of town manager Greg Lunsford continued.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As of 1:22 p.m., this crash has been cleared. On I-81 at mile marker 238.3 in Rockingham County, motorists can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash. The south right shoulder is closed. Traffic backups are approximately 5.0 miles. This is a developing story. Stay...
STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - According to a Facebook post made by the Stanley Police Department, a man has been arrested after an incident at the Stanley Food Lion Sunday morning. Arthur Weber was charged with making threats to bomb or damage buildings and with harassing another person over the phone.
Fox sightings are common in the City of Waynesboro and shouldn’t be a cause for concern, according to the Waynesboro Police Department. It isn’t unusual to see a fox or other wildlife in the city due to the blend of woodland and urban landscapes. Foxes are often drawn...
Update: Friday, 5:41 p.m. Robert Ray Rodgers has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. First report: Friday, 2:23 p.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at his Staunton home Friday morning.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police responded around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to 4649 Alabama Avenue for a report of a stabbing, and found a 35-year-old with leg wounds. He was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Lynchburg Police say Sheldon Lydell Page, Jr., 28 of Shipman, was arrested and...
STAUNTON — Twelve years ago, Becky Cox began volunteering for Weekly Religious Education classes. She helped walk students from Bessie Weller and Ware elementary schools to the classes. In 2014, Staunton School Board decided to halt WRE briefly and six years ago eliminated the program from Staunton Schools over...
The Front Royal Police Department responded to a call about a gunshot on North Shenandoah Avenue at 10:30 on Thursday, June 30th. Officers arriving at the scene discovered a 41 year old white male in the grassy area between First Bank and United Bank. The person died from what is...
