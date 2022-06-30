Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Harrisonburg metro area

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are asking for help identifying a man who was killed in a crash on I-66 in Warren County. According to VSP, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on I-66 East in Warren County at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 3. The victim is described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s. The man is believed to be Honduran.

