Charlottesville, VA

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Charlottesville metro area

By Stacker
Inside Nova
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.insidenova.com

Comments / 1

 

Inside Nova

Built in 1776: The North Wales estate in Warrenton

We've featured this 23-bedroom sprawling home and estate in Warrenton before -- as the most expensive home for sale in Virginia. It seemed fitting to feature it again over Fourth of July weekend, since the mansion was built in 1776. Realtors: Share your open house events in our events calendar.
WARRENTON, VA
wina.com

List of July 4th Celebrations in Central Virginia

We’re serving up an extra dose of “fun for the fourth” while we celebrate Independence Day weekend during our ongoing Summer Celebration Series. Bring the entire family on Sunday, starting at 3pm, for an Independence Day Party with Yard Games, a Bar and More! We will have food trucks serving food including, It’s Poppin’ Time, Raclette on the Run, Popito’s and Farmacy! Plus, a spikeball tournament, cornhole tournament, pie eating contest, and more! Click here to email Kevin and register!
Augusta Free Press

City of Staunton schedules modified for Fourth of July holiday

The schedules for City of Staunton offices and facilities will be modified in observance of the Fourth of July on Monday, July 4. Residential: Residential trash regularly scheduled for pickup on Monday, July 4 will be collected on Wednesday, July 6. Downtown Central Business District (CBD): All CBD customers will...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

New Augusta County Courthouse: 35 years in the making

A new Augusta County Courthouse in Verona would be the final piece in a puzzle laid out by county leaders in 1987. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors in 1987 authorized a study to determine how much space was needed for county government, which was then based in Staunton, spread across scattered offices and locations downtown.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Old Mill Park’s entrance fees, explained

Fredericksburg’s City Council approved a resolution to start a pilot program charging non-residents of Fredericksburg and Stafford County a fee to enter Old Mill Park. Beginning July 22, non-residents will pay $10 for vehicle parking and $5 for walk-in entry to the park seven days a week. From September 5 to October 30, the charge will only be applied on weekends.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WHSV

VSP investigating July 4 crash in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Just after 2 p.m. on the Fourth of July, Virginia State Police responded to a crash along the 1900 block of Rinacas Corner Road in Rockingham County. According to VSP, two people were transported from the scene, with one flown to UVA Medical Center in...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
lynchburgliving.com

“We Bought a Manor!”

A Family of 5 Brings Urban Homesteading to a Historic Rivermont Home. Jennifer Woofter opened the door of her circa 1907 Rivermont Avenue home in Lynchburg wearing red lipstick and a wisteria-colored linen dress she sewed herself, looking every bit the chic urban homesteader she appears to be on Instagram (@weboughtamanor).
LYNCHBURG, VA
charlottesville29.com

Globetrotting in Charlottesville: At These Ten Restaurants, Immigrants Are Enriching Charlottesville with Flavors of the World

(Note: In honor of Independence Day in 2021, we celebrated immigrants of the Charlottesville food community and their American Dream. To celebrate this year, this is an unabridged version of an article published in The Local Palate for the Charlottesville Albemarle Covention & Visitors Bureau.) When visiting Charlottesville, it would...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WHSV

Tempers flare at Elkton Town Council meeting

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday night the Elkton Town Council held a special meeting to discuss the filling of two key vacancies in the town’s leadership. The council did not end up taking action to fill either of the openings but did hold a public comment period during which the fallout from last week’s firing of town manager Greg Lunsford continued.
ELKTON, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg Police: Police find mother of wandered child

------------------ Just after 8 Saturday morning, Lynchburg Police received a call about a small child walking alone in the 2800-block of Linkhorne Road. The child is a male, possibly 3 to 4 years old, wearing gray shorts and a blue, sleeveless shirt. His ability to communicate is limited and officers are continuing attempts to locate his caretaker at this time.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

UPDATE: Missing Staunton man has been found

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing man. According to the sheriff’s office, 86-year-old Robert Ray Rodgers was last seen Friday morning. He left his home in Staunton on foot and was reportedly going to walk...
STAUNTON, VA

