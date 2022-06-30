Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Charlottesville metro area

We've featured this 23-bedroom sprawling home and estate in Warrenton before -- as the most expensive home for sale in Virginia. It seemed fitting to feature it again over Fourth of July weekend, since the mansion was built in 1776. Realtors: Share your open house events in our events calendar.
LYNCHBURG, Va. – KDC/One, a beauty, personal care and home care corporation in Lynchburg, is slated to shut down by the end of 2023, a move that will affect hundreds of employees. We’re told the decision was made after a recent review and analysis of the Lynchburg site determined...
We’re serving up an extra dose of “fun for the fourth” while we celebrate Independence Day weekend during our ongoing Summer Celebration Series. Bring the entire family on Sunday, starting at 3pm, for an Independence Day Party with Yard Games, a Bar and More! We will have food trucks serving food including, It’s Poppin’ Time, Raclette on the Run, Popito’s and Farmacy! Plus, a spikeball tournament, cornhole tournament, pie eating contest, and more! Click here to email Kevin and register!
The schedules for City of Staunton offices and facilities will be modified in observance of the Fourth of July on Monday, July 4. Residential: Residential trash regularly scheduled for pickup on Monday, July 4 will be collected on Wednesday, July 6. Downtown Central Business District (CBD): All CBD customers will...
A new Augusta County Courthouse in Verona would be the final piece in a puzzle laid out by county leaders in 1987. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors in 1987 authorized a study to determine how much space was needed for county government, which was then based in Staunton, spread across scattered offices and locations downtown.
Fredericksburg’s City Council approved a resolution to start a pilot program charging non-residents of Fredericksburg and Stafford County a fee to enter Old Mill Park. Beginning July 22, non-residents will pay $10 for vehicle parking and $5 for walk-in entry to the park seven days a week. From September 5 to October 30, the charge will only be applied on weekends.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Just after 2 p.m. on the Fourth of July, Virginia State Police responded to a crash along the 1900 block of Rinacas Corner Road in Rockingham County. According to VSP, two people were transported from the scene, with one flown to UVA Medical Center in...
The Virginia Department of Transportation has released road closures for the week of July 3 and 9, including for I-95 southbound and northbound. VDOT will suspend many highway work zones and lane closures on major roads and interstates through noon Tuesday, July 5.
A Family of 5 Brings Urban Homesteading to a Historic Rivermont Home. Jennifer Woofter opened the door of her circa 1907 Rivermont Avenue home in Lynchburg wearing red lipstick and a wisteria-colored linen dress she sewed herself, looking every bit the chic urban homesteader she appears to be on Instagram (@weboughtamanor).
(Note: In honor of Independence Day in 2021, we celebrated immigrants of the Charlottesville food community and their American Dream. To celebrate this year, this is an unabridged version of an article published in The Local Palate for the Charlottesville Albemarle Covention & Visitors Bureau.) When visiting Charlottesville, it would...
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Fredericksburg police report a 13-year-old girl who they say was accidentally left at a Home Depot in Virginia has been found in Maryland. Authorities believed Sarina Niculescu was somewhere between North Carolina and Capital Heights, Maryland. Her parents did not specify which Home Depot along the I-95...
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday night the Elkton Town Council held a special meeting to discuss the filling of two key vacancies in the town’s leadership. The council did not end up taking action to fill either of the openings but did hold a public comment period during which the fallout from last week’s firing of town manager Greg Lunsford continued.
------------------ Just after 8 Saturday morning, Lynchburg Police received a call about a small child walking alone in the 2800-block of Linkhorne Road. The child is a male, possibly 3 to 4 years old, wearing gray shorts and a blue, sleeveless shirt. His ability to communicate is limited and officers are continuing attempts to locate his caretaker at this time.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing man. According to the sheriff’s office, 86-year-old Robert Ray Rodgers was last seen Friday morning. He left his home in Staunton on foot and was reportedly going to walk...
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police department is investigating a hit and run that involved a pedestrian Saturday night. Officers were called to the 1000-block of Ardmore Drive for a woman who had been struck by a vehicle around 9:45 p.m., police say. A 38-year-old female with serious injuries...
