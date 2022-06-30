Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Kansas City metro area

Kansas City Power and Light Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The old KCP&L Building is one of Kansas City's skyscrapers located downtown. This construction of this building was completed in 1931 and is one of the buildings you see on the city's skyline. The east side of the building faces the popular Power & Light District.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Automobile Association expects roads to be crowded with travelers ending their Independence Day vacations today. To avoid congestion and delays on the roads, AAA suggests leaving early in the day. Over the five day holiday travel period, which AAA says ends July 4,...
Old New England Building, Kansas City, MO.Nightryder84, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1973, the Old New England Building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The building located at 112 West 9th Street was originally constructed in 1887 through 1888. It was a part of the growing boom in Kansas City.
Despite its widely-known street name, “Troost Avenue” does not accurately represent the small businesses, nonprofits and families along the increasingly dense Kansas City corridor, said Chris Goode. “So many beautiful efforts take place on Troost — from The Combine to Operation Breakthrough or Urban Cafe and Rockhurst University…...
Who doesn’t love chocolate? Popular chocolate company Russell Stover Candies has roots here in Kansas. Russell Stover was born in a sod house in Alton and became a candymaker in Canada and the upper Midwest. He partnered with Christian Nelson to introduce an ice cream treat we know as Eskimo Pies. Russell, and his wife Clara, started what would become Russell Stover Candies in Denver. With headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri, Russell Stover Candies has production and distribution facilities in Abilene and Iola. #kansashistory.
Kansas City Museum of History and Science, Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. About two decades ago, I made and set up a wedding cake at the Kansas City Museum. It was a simple white-tiered cake with red rose petals that seemed to belong in the room alongside the elegant and historical background.
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. You’ve heard about the subterranean chamber beneath the land near Worlds of Fun, right?. No? Well, it’s called SubTropolis, is owned by Hunt Midwest —...
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV0 --- Adventure Oasis Water Park in Independence will be closed Sunday. Repair work and an electrical outage are to blame for the closure, the City of Independence said. It’s unknown at this time if the pool will be back open on Independence Day.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Comfortable temperatures today with highs in the 80s. Partly sunny. The heat returns tomorrow until Thursday, expect triple-digit heat index values. Slight break towards the end of the week.
Summertime in the Midwest is prime frozen treat season, but you don't have to make do with mass-produced popsicles pulled from the depths of an industrial freezer. Food writer Liz Cook prefers to explore the options at Baba's Pantry, on 63rd Street in Kansas City, Missouri. "They've always got something...
The former Spofford campus, located at 9700 Grandview Rd., is about to be transformed into a 29-acre villa complete with a 9-hole per Par 3 golf course, 16 stucco villas, four cabins and other amenities. The villas will be available for homeownership while the cabins can be rented by members of the Oakwood Country Club.
Thousands of black-eyed Susans sway in the wind, dominating the landscape near Naismith Valley Park on West 27th Street. At first glance, the lush stand of native plants looks simply like a field of towering yellow flowers, but there’s much more to this 2,200-square-foot garden in south-central Lawrence. Call...
Mi Ranchito, a family-owned Mexican restaurant, survived the pandemic with support from a loyal customer base. But now its owners are struggling with a new challenge: shutting down rumors that the Lawrence location is closing. This idea stems from plans filed by Whataburger, a fast food chain with locations in...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people total were killed in two separate shootings early Monday morning in Kansas City. Police responded at 3:45 a.m. to the area near 57th Street and Mersington Avenue on a shooting call. Arriving officers were directed to the back of a home, where they found the shooting victim unresponsive. Emergency medical crews tried to help the man, but he was declared dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
One Topeka engineering firm does what it can to fight the ballooning cost of health care for its workers. Bartlett & West — owned by its 350 employees across seven states — is trying a slew of approaches. It has a wellness program. It tries to make preventive...
Comments / 0