Kansas City, KS

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Kansas City metro area

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Compiled a list of cities with the fastest...

CJ Coombs

The old Kansas City Power & Light Building in its Art Deco design is an apartment building now with a grand interior

Kansas City Power and Light Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The old KCP&L Building is one of Kansas City's skyscrapers located downtown. This construction of this building was completed in 1931 and is one of the buildings you see on the city's skyline. The east side of the building faces the popular Power & Light District.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The old New England Building in Kansas City, Missouri became lofts behind the historical brownstone exterior

Old New England Building, Kansas City, MO.Nightryder84, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1973, the Old New England Building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The building located at 112 West 9th Street was originally constructed in 1887 through 1888. It was a part of the growing boom in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Kansas Historical Society remembers Russell Stover

Who doesn’t love chocolate? Popular chocolate company Russell Stover Candies has roots here in Kansas. Russell Stover was born in a sod house in Alton and became a candymaker in Canada and the upper Midwest. He partnered with Christian Nelson to introduce an ice cream treat we know as Eskimo Pies. Russell, and his wife Clara, started what would become Russell Stover Candies in Denver. With headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri, Russell Stover Candies has production and distribution facilities in Abilene and Iola. #kansashistory.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Adventure Oasis Water Park closed Sunday in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV0 --- Adventure Oasis Water Park in Independence will be closed Sunday. Repair work and an electrical outage are to blame for the closure, the City of Independence said. It’s unknown at this time if the pool will be back open on Independence Day.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMBC.com

Upper 80s today; dangerous heat on the way

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Comfortable temperatures today with highs in the 80s. Partly sunny. The heat returns tomorrow until Thursday, expect triple-digit heat index values. Slight break towards the end of the week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ArchDaily

Indiana Street House / Studio 804

Manufacturers : Fundermax, ConTech Lighting, Daltile, Duravit, Elkay, GAF, Linnea, Masonite, Oldcastle APG, Richlite, SFS Group, Schluter, Schneider Electric, Sherwin-Williams, Simpson Strong Tie, Spore, 475 High Performance Building Supply, Amarr, Archon Fenestration Technologies, LLC, Broan NuTone, +44. Lead Architect : Dan Rockhill. Text description provided by the architects. The historic...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

2 homicides early Monday morning in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people total were killed in two separate shootings early Monday morning in Kansas City. Police responded at 3:45 a.m. to the area near 57th Street and Mersington Avenue on a shooting call. Arriving officers were directed to the back of a home, where they found the shooting victim unresponsive. Emergency medical crews tried to help the man, but he was declared dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO

