Friday through Monday – Score a Great Deal On Tickets

Portions of the city of Sartell are still dealing with the effects of the heavy rains last week and earlier this spring. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says the significant rainfall last Thursday evening that fell not only in the immediate area but to the north near Bakers Lake area has impacted Sartell because the rain to the north always rushes south as it makes its way to the Mississippi River. He says that is traditionally where they see the flooding.

SARTELL, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO