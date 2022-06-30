Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Des Moines metro area

If you’re looking for fun things to do in Des Moines, you’ve come to the right place. This bustling metropolis offers a multitude of attractions and activities to make your stay a memorable one. From Broadway shows to public art to delicious food, Des Moines has it all. You can cheer on the Iowa Wild and Cubs while listening to live music by the river or sipping on a craft beer, and spend your evenings browsing charming street shops. There are dozens of stunning venues for live music, and more than eight hundred miles of recreational trails to get out and enjoy.

