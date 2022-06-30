ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Des Moines metro area

By Stacker
Corydon Times-Republican
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.corydontimes.com

nomadlawyer.org

Des Moines: “Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Des Moines , Iowa

If you’re looking for fun things to do in Des Moines, you’ve come to the right place. This bustling metropolis offers a multitude of attractions and activities to make your stay a memorable one. From Broadway shows to public art to delicious food, Des Moines has it all. You can cheer on the Iowa Wild and Cubs while listening to live music by the river or sipping on a craft beer, and spend your evenings browsing charming street shops. There are dozens of stunning venues for live music, and more than eight hundred miles of recreational trails to get out and enjoy.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Water Continues to Run Into Street From Des Moines Elementary School

(Des Moines, IA) Water continues to run into the street from a Des Moines elementary school. Officials say the air chiller at Monroe Elementary is broken and supply chain issues have delayed the part they’re waiting on. The water has been running into the street for several weeks. School officials have been told the part might not arrive until early next year. A temporary solution is being used to keep the building cool while summer programs are being conducted.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Some Iowa businesses excited to opt out of bottle redemption program

BONDURANT, Iowa — Friday is the first day grocery stores and retailers can opt out of Iowa's bottle redemption program. Brick Street Market and Café in Bondurant is a full-service grocery store with a deli and a bottle redemption program. The owners say they're thrilled they can finally opt out of that service.
BONDURANT, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Supervisors to Consider Property Tax Suspension

The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving property tax suspension at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will consider approving payroll change notices. Prior to the start of the meeting at 8 a.m. the Board will be hosting a William Wagner workshop at 818 Court Street in Adel for the public to attend and learn more about William Wagner.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Water flowing through street due to DMPS elementary school

DES MOINES, Iowa — You may have noticed a trail of water running into the street around Monroe Elementary School, that’s because their air chiller is broken and supply chain issues have delayed the part they need. The water has been running from the school and through the intersection of 30th Street and Hickman Road […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dallas County Authorities Continue Search For Man In Raccoon River

(Van Meter, IA) Authorities in Dallas County are searching for a man in the Raccoon River. Rescue crews were called to the location in Van Meter Sunday at about 4:30 p-m. Witnesses said the man in his mid-30s went under and didn’t resurface. His name hasn’t been released. A spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says conditions on the river are dangerous.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

New Iowa law limits city, county restrictions on fireworks

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s that time of year again when people want to celebrate the holiday weekend with fireworks. While some will go to watch displays, others want to create the displays themselves by buying fireworks. “Growing up in a rural community, it just seems like you gotta get some fireworks no matter what,” […]
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa Sweet Corn Harvest expected to be a little late

RADCLIFFE, Iowa (KCCI) - One local farmer says sweet corn will be just as tasty as always, but it won’t be available for a week to 10 days later than usual KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reports. “It was so wet this spring that it got put in late. So...
RADCLIFFE, IA
WHO 13

Possible murder-suicide in small Iowa town

LOVILIA, Iowa — Cars and trucks steadily drove by Regina Dennison’s home all day Monday, definitely not the norm as Lovilia’s shrinking population of 472 is half of what it was a century ago. Dennison struggled to make sense of what happened across the street, the reason why so many onlookers had been driving past. […]
LOVILIA, IA
iowa.media

Four empowering Fourth of July events in Des Moines

The United States traditionally celebrates Independence Day with fireworks, parades and outdoor cooking — but this year, millions of Americans fearing for the preservation of democracy may find it hard to celebrate. Here are four things you can do this Fourth weekend while nurturing yourself and your community. Stars,...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa becomes first state in Midwest to launch Rail Explorers

BOONE, Iowa — By the end of July, Boone will be the first midwestern town to launch Rail Explorers. The custom-built explorers highlight new pedal-powered rail technology and provide a new way to experience the railroad. The Rail Explorers feature a custom-built electric motor, aimed at making the activity...
ktvo.com

Iowa driver dies after crashing through home's front window

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) -- An Iowa man is dead after the car he was driving crashed through the front window of a home Saturday morning. KCCI in Des Moines reports the Iowa State Patrol responded to the crash east of Webster City. The patrol says 32-year-old Jory Lanken, of...
WEBSTER CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

School officials caution new law could harm students, districts

Iowa school officials are concerned a new “parental choice” law will interfere with district funding and their ability to plan yearly budgets, which they say will ultimately affect students. Students attending Iowa public schools now have the option to open enroll into any district at any given time of the year. When students leave, over […] The post School officials caution new law could harm students, districts appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn tar spot confirmed in central Iowa

The corn disease tar spot has been confirmed in central Iowa. Iowa State University Extension plant pathologist Alison Robertson says the detection occurred June 29th in a seed company plot in Marshall County. “And it was confirmed in an industry plant disease clinic on the morning of the 30th.”. She...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Police ask for help locating missing Des Moines man

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing Des Moines man. Walter Leroy Maples, 64, went missing from his home in the 6700 block of SE 3rd Street on Saturday. Maples was last seen wearing a black sweat shirt and blue jeans. He is approximately […]
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Des Moines bicyclist killed by Urbandale drunk driver Friday

A bicyclist died Friday night in West Des Moines after he was struck by a motorist who blew a .363 for breath alcohol content. Brian James Kirkman, 42, of 3808 79th St., Urbandale, was charged with homicide by vehicle-OWI and second-offense OWI. The 57-year-old male bicyclist from Des Moines “was...
URBANDALE, IA

