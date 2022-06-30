ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Houma metro area

By Stacker
westcentralsbest.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.westcentralsbest.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houma, LA
Real Estate
Thibodaux, LA
Business
City
Thibodaux, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Houma, LA
Business
Houma, LA
Government
City
Houma, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
Thibodaux, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
WDSU

Bonnie Nears Hurricane Status

NEW ORLEANS — Fourth of July Holiday and all of next week. Not much change in our weather pattern as local temperatures remain seasonal around 88-93° degrees. Hot and humid into the early evening as the Heat Index temperatures indicate -- it feels like 94-101° degrees. Chance of morning rain showers. Developing afternoon storms that become widespread and strong at times through the dinner hours. Then the transition of isolated storms to showers by late evening. Followed by a slight chance of rain around midnight. "Rinse and repeat" -- into the following week. A reminder for Independence Day, Excessive Rainfall Risk for all SELA areas east and south of the line from I-55 straight down to Galliano. This includes, the eastern half of Tangipahoa Parish, Washington, St. Tammany, Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, Parishes, Eastern portions of St. John the Baptist and Lafourche Parishes. Areas of Mississippi and Alabama. Therefore, a LOW Risk of Scattered Flash Flooding. Rainfall potential up to 2.50" inches per day by midnight Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

‘Uncle Sam Jam’ brings much needed economic boost to Jefferson Parish

METAIRIE, LA. (WVUE) - As many gather for the Fourth of July holiday, in Jefferson Parish, people celebrate the return of Uncle Sam Jam-- a free festival in Metairie. “There are a lot of people coming out. A lot of families coming out. It’s really a great time to celebrate the Independence of our nation,” said Violet Peters, President and CEO of the Jefferson Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
stmarynow.com

Repairs got complicated, but power restored in Morgan City

The work, 100 feet in the air and in the dark, took longer than expected, but repairs on a major Morgan City power line were complete and a citywide blackout ended by 5:40 a.m., Mayor Lee Dragna said. in a Facebook post Friday. The blackout began at midnight. Officials said...
MORGAN CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Stacker#Zillow#Houma Metro#Houma Thibodaux
WWL-TV

Inflation blasts firework stands nationwide, locally

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Firework stands are in full swing, getting ready for one of their biggest weekends. Celebrations are expected to be explosive this year, but it'll come at a price. On the corner of Lafayette Street and 15th Street in Gretna, is a firework stand you can't...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Ahead of holiday weekend, 6th COVID wave builds steam across Louisiana

The Fourth of July annually brings fireworks shows, family barbecues and thousands of Essence Festival tourists to New Orleans. But this year, health professionals are urging caution, as the state's sixth wave of COVID cases build steam. While this wave appears to lack the rapid acceleration of infections of previous...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
spectrumlocalnews.com

New Orleans woman brings sweet treats to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Sharon Richardson's office isn't full of computers and printers. "I do not like working in corporate America," said Richardson. What she does like is cooking. Richardson turned her passion into a really sweet business. "We use raw sugar, butter, a little vanilla and a pinch of...
AUSTIN, TX
theadvocate.com

See what restaurant is under construction at the Mall of Louisiana

Work is underway on Baton Rouge's first Shake Shack. The burger chain with roots in the New York fine dining scene is set to open a freestanding restaurant in early 2023 at the Mall of Louisiana. The restaurant will be between Longhorn Steakhouse and Peregrin's (formerly Pier 1 Imports). Shake Shack is known for its all-natural Angus beef burgers. Beyond the so-called “Shackburgers,” the fast-casual restaurant’s menu includes chicken sandwiches, flat-top-grilled hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries and frozen custards.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Tangipahoa Parish receives Hurricane Ida grant from FEMA

Tangipahoa Parish has been awarded more than $1 million from FEMA to help with the Hurricane Ida recovery effort. This week, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will grant Louisiana a total of $6,040,510.15 in Hurricane Ida relief. Specifically, the funding will reimburse Tangipahoa Parish, the Louisiana Nation Guard, and the Ascension Parish Sheriff Department for costs related to the emergency response in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy