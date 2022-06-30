11 Year old World Champion

DNA tests confirmed that Rocky Johnson, the first Black Georgia Heavyweight Champion and father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has an additional five children. Sports Illustrated reported that the late Canadian WWE Hall-of-Famer fathered Lisa Purves, who initiated a series of DNA tests for herself and four strangers. The results are in!
Fossil cabinPhoto by Penny Higgins from Williamson, NY, USA; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The historic Fossil Cabin in Wyoming is said by some to be the oldest building in the world. However, it is only classified as the oldest building because it is constructed mostly from dinosaur fossils.
Comments / 0