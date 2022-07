Kody West is back with another head banging single. His fourth single in the past year, West’s “Falling” hit streaming platforms this past Friday. To my knowledge, there hasn’t been an announcement on an upcoming album yet, but it looks like a new project may be in the works for West, as “Falling” follows previously released singles “Buried Alive,” “Let You Go,” and “Circles.” The Denton, TX native has made a name for himself over the years as one of […] The post Kody West Is Back With Another Banger, “Falling” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 44 MINUTES AGO