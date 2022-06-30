ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

The University of Evansville Has Been Named a 2022-23 College of Distinction

By Bobby G.
WOMI Owensboro
WOMI Owensboro
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Distinction is defined as "excellence that sets someone or something apart from others" - that word certainly seems to be a good fit when talking about the University of Evansville. Perhaps you've always felt like UE was a college of distinction, well now it is a fact, and they have the...

womiowensboro.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOMI Owensboro

Working 1943 Sherman Tank to Be Unveiled at Evansville Wartime Museum

Of all the many interesting places we have in Evansville, one of my most recent favorites is the Evansville Wartime Museum. If you are not a history buff, then you may not realize just how important Evansville was to our military's efforts back in World War II. The Evansville Wartime Museum has an amazing collection of items that help illustrate that point. History buff or not, the Evansville Wartime Museum definitely belongs on your Southern Indiana bucket list. Perhaps the museum's latest acquisition will convince you to plan a visit.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Warrick County 4-H Releases 2022 Fair Schedule

My daughter is really into horses. Like, REALLY into horses. She loves riding so much, we made the decision to lease a little mare in Elberfeld. I say "lease" and people have no idea what I mean. The owner maintains ownership of the horse, but you can come and ride when you want. The stable she stays at takes care of feeding, watering, stall cleaning, and turnout. And, you get to take her to the fair!
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Education
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Education
WOMI Owensboro

Where and How to Enjoy the City of Owensboro’s Annual Fireworks Celebration

In 2020, when the COVID pandemic had shut down most community events, Tim Ross, the Director of Public Events for the City of Owensboro, started brainstorming ideas for how to save the city's annual fireworks show. The solution? To launch fireworks from multiple sites around Owensboro so that everyone in town could enjoy see and experience the fireworks from their own backyards. It was incredible.
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colleges Of Distinction
WOMI Owensboro

My Very First Concert Ever Was Shaun Cassidy at Roberts Stadium in Evansville

Do you remember the very first concert you ever went to? I do and I will never forget it. My aunt Roxie took me to Roberts Stadium in Evansville to see Shaun Cassidy in concert. If memory serves me correctly (and I think I actually still have my ticket stub somewhere) that we had 10th row seats on the floor. I distinctly remember sitting in Row J and being really close to the stage.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WOMI Owensboro

Boonville’s Scales Lake 2022 4th of July Fireworks Canceled

Scales Lake Park in Boonville has decided to cancel their annual fireworks show for 2022. The Fourth of July Fireworks show at Scales Lake Park in Boonville, Indiana has been a family tradition for years. Folks from the Boonville area gather on the beach at Scales Lake to watch in amazement, the fireworks in the night sky. However, that won't be the case in 2022.
BOONVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Senior Dog Has an Itch He Just Can’t Scratch and Needs Your Help [WATCH]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Old is gold and I’m here to prove it! My name is Shadow and I’m a 9-year-old retriever mix. I may have some gray on my muzzle, but don’t pass me up because of it–I still have a lot of pep in my step! My favorite things include rolling in the grass, getting my butt scratched, light walks, napping, snacks, and getting attention from people. I like every person and pet I meet! Something worth mentioning about me is that if you’re over 70 years old, my adoption fee is waived! Everyone should be able to benefit from the love and companionship of a pet, no matter their age. Our Pets for Seniors program makes that possible! Not a senior? That’s okay! I just want a home to spend my retirement years in and my very own person to follow everywhere. Meet me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society or apply online at vhslifesaver.org, my regular adoption fee is $150 and includes all of my vaccines and microchip!
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Patriotic 4th of July Photos from New Drone and Fireworks Show in Santa Claus, Indiana

Everyone is gearing up for 4th of July Weekend. For most people that means going to a big fireworks show somewhere to celebrate Independence Day. Some fireworks shows, like the City of Whitesville's and the big show at Owensboro Christian Church, have already come and gone. Others, like the City of Owensboro's All-American 4th of July Celebration, will take place on the 4th.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy