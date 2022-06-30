ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Hammond metro area

By Stacker
westcentralsbest.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.westcentralsbest.com

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

A Covington company thinks your empty wine bottle can be used for the greater good

Nearly a month before Hurricane Ida rocked Louisiana last year, Andrew Ellzey, his mother, Lacy Ellzey, and their friend, Edward Guillot, held an event in Abita Springs where they collected enough glassware to produce over 150 bags of sand. For some St. Tammany Parish residents, those sandbags would later provide a crucial line of defense against rising floodwaters.
COVINGTON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Hammond, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Hammond, LA
Government
Hammond, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
The Slidell Independent

Garbage bills may increase

SLIDELL – Consumers across the nation are already facing the growing problems of inflation and rising gas prices but may be getting hit again in the coming months after the Slidell City Council approved a measure to give a fuel surcharge increase for Coastal Environmental Services (CES). The final...
SLIDELL, LA
fox8live.com

‘Uncle Sam Jam’ brings much needed economic boost to Jefferson Parish

METAIRIE, LA. (WVUE) - As many gather for the Fourth of July holiday, in Jefferson Parish, people celebrate the return of Uncle Sam Jam-- a free festival in Metairie. “There are a lot of people coming out. A lot of families coming out. It’s really a great time to celebrate the Independence of our nation,” said Violet Peters, President and CEO of the Jefferson Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WDSU

Bonnie Nears Hurricane Status

NEW ORLEANS — Fourth of July Holiday and all of next week. Not much change in our weather pattern as local temperatures remain seasonal around 88-93° degrees. Hot and humid into the early evening as the Heat Index temperatures indicate -- it feels like 94-101° degrees. Chance of morning rain showers. Developing afternoon storms that become widespread and strong at times through the dinner hours. Then the transition of isolated storms to showers by late evening. Followed by a slight chance of rain around midnight. "Rinse and repeat" -- into the following week. A reminder for Independence Day, Excessive Rainfall Risk for all SELA areas east and south of the line from I-55 straight down to Galliano. This includes, the eastern half of Tangipahoa Parish, Washington, St. Tammany, Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, Parishes, Eastern portions of St. John the Baptist and Lafourche Parishes. Areas of Mississippi and Alabama. Therefore, a LOW Risk of Scattered Flash Flooding. Rainfall potential up to 2.50" inches per day by midnight Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Stacker#Zillow#Hammond Metro
WAFB

Take a trip to Magnolia Ridge Adventure Park in Ethel, La.

ETHEL, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking for a summertime adventure, you can travel about 30 miles north of Baton Rouge to the Magnolia Ridge Adventure Park in East Feliciana Parish. Located in Ethel, La., the park is home to Louisiana’s longest zipline, at a staggering 850 feet.
ETHEL, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WWL-TV

Inflation blasts firework stands nationwide, locally

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Firework stands are in full swing, getting ready for one of their biggest weekends. Celebrations are expected to be explosive this year, but it'll come at a price. On the corner of Lafayette Street and 15th Street in Gretna, is a firework stand you can't...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Ahead of holiday weekend, 6th COVID wave builds steam across Louisiana

The Fourth of July annually brings fireworks shows, family barbecues and thousands of Essence Festival tourists to New Orleans. But this year, health professionals are urging caution, as the state's sixth wave of COVID cases build steam. While this wave appears to lack the rapid acceleration of infections of previous...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Attempted carjacking of a RTA bus in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — There were two carjackings that were reported by New Orleans police yesterday, one including the attempted carjacking of a public transportation bus. According to reports, officers arrested Terrance Johson, 21, after he allegedly approached a bus driver of an RTA in New Orleans East on the 7700 block of Grant Street right before noon yesterday wanting to steal the bus. The bus driver refused, and the unarmed suspect fled on foot toward Wilson Avenue.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Fleur de Lis Pizza announces closure after 76 years of business

BATON ROUGE - Fleur de Lis Pizza announced Saturday that their doors will close until further notice after 76 years of business. In a social media post Saturday night, owners cited a shortage of staff as the reason for the pizza place's closure. No plans for reopening have been announced.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy