Kilgore, TX

Third suspect charged with capital murder in Kilgore woman’s death

 4 days ago

KILGORE — A third person is facing capital murder charges in the death of a pregnant Kilgore woman in 2016 and setting her on fire, according to Kilgore Police and the Kilgore News Herald. Edward Brager, 22, was indicted by a Smith County grand jury in its June 9 session on...

Athens City Council increases salaries for police

ATHENS — In an effort to recruit more police officers, the Athens City Council recently approved an increase in salaries for the police department — including a substantial hike for new officers. According to our news partner KETK, the city says the department currently has nine openings as it has reportedly been short-staffed for years due to a statewide lack of recruits. Officials also said this hasn’t been caused by a lack of effort, because they have resorted to many measures to recruit — but the shortage has persisted nonetheless. The new pay scale would increase a beginning officer’s starting salary from $46,654 per year to $59,528, with smaller increases depending on rank for officers currently with the department to help retain them.
ATHENS, TX
Longview man hooks alligator snapping turtle

LAKE CHEROKEE — A Longview man who was fishing for catfish ended up hooking something far bigger — not to mention more dangerous. It was a huge alligator snapping turtle. Justin Broomhall and his fiancee’s father were fishing at Lake Cherokee on Father’s Day when he felt something tug on his line. “That’s when everything went crazy,” the 25-year-old says. For the next 20 minutes, the two men fought the mysterious bait taker until they were finally able to reel it close enough to see what Broomhall had hooked: a 160-pound alligator snapping turtle. Knowing that alligator snapping turtles are an endangered species, Broomhall removed the hook from the giant creature’s mouth and let it go. But he says he looks forward to hopefully seeing him again near that same cove.
LONGVIEW, TX
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

TYLER — TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance will have a shoulder up crew on FM 2089. A second crew will be on FM 1253 just before FM 1805 performing bridge work. Flaggers will be controlling traffic at both locations. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance will be overlaying on FM 449 east and westbound, from FM 2751 to the Harrison County line. Expect delays. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Click here for a full rundown of roadwork around the district.
TYLER, TX
Tyler Animal Services teams up with CASA to provide backpacks

TYLER — For the month of July, Tyler Animal Services is partnering with CASA for Kids of East Texas to donate school supplies for foster children. All dog and cat adoption fees will be waived when a backpack with at least six listed supplies is brought to the Tyler Animal Shelter on Chandler Hwy. Donatable items include solid color backpacks without wheels, crayons (Crayola brand only), folders (pockets and/or brads, solid colors), index cards, manila paper, notebooks, and more. Click this link for the full list and additional information.
TYLER, TX
Longview celebrates July 4

LONGVIEW — The City of Longview’s annual Fireworks and Freedom Celebration will be held this evening at the Longview Convention Complex. According to the city website, activities include a free concert and “the biggest fireworks show in East Texas!” The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. This year, country musician Drake White and East Texan Hayden McBride will perform on the live music stage. You’re asked to bring a chair for the performance. The fireworks and parking are also free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from vendors during the event. Click here to learn more.
LONGVIEW, TX
#RiseUp to celebrate Parks and Recreation Month this July

TYLER — This July, the City of Tyler is celebrating Parks and Recreation Month by acknowledging how Tyler is stronger and more vibrant and resilient because of its Parks and Recreation Department, according to a news release. To commemorate the month, the community is invited to share their experiences, memories, and stories about the city’s parks using the hashtag #RiseUpJuly on social media. You can follow @TylerParksandRec on Facebook to see daily highlights, news, and stories from the community. Director of Parks and Recreation Leanne Robinette says, “Parks help promote health and wellness, equity, and conservation while increasing the value of homes, and most of all creating a strong sense of community,” as quoted in the release. Click here for further details.
TYLER, TX

