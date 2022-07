A day before the nation celebrated its independence, abortion rights activists gathered in Jefferson City to protest the Supreme Court's recent overturning of Roe v. Wade. Standing in front of the U.S. District Court Clerk building, hundreds of demonstrators from across Missouri gathered at noon. The crowd shouted chants and waved creative signs, including ones that said "abort the patriarchy" and "ban Viagra next."

