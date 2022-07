During the first of their two shows at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last night (July 1), Guns N’ Roses brought out country-pop superstar Carrie Underwood. The 2005 American Idol winner joined Axl Rose and co. twice during their 22-song set – first towards the end of the main performance to sing on ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’, and then during the encore to close the night out on ‘Paradise City’. It echoed Rose’s guest appearance during Underwood’s set at this year’s Stagecoach Festival in May, where the frontman joined her and her band to perform those same two songs.

