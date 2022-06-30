Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Knoxville metro area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An eatery in South Knoxville is making sure you have some fun all summer long. Throughout the summer, Redbud Kitchen will be serving up some good food, drinks and entertainment. Their happy hour will be happening every weekday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. On the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, you will be able to catch some live music inside of the restaurant. Patrons have something to get them through the midweek slump as Redbud Kitchen will be offering half off wine bottles from 4 p.m. to close each Wednesday. On Thursdays, they will have cocktail special from 4 p.m. until close.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO