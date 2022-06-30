Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Johnson City metro area

A Jonesborough man is to be arraigned Tuesday after being arrested on seven different traffic violations including Felony Evading arrest and DUI third offense. Johnson City Police pulled Andrew Whitson over on North Roan Street after noticing Whitson driving a U Haul Chevrolet Silverado while possibly impaired. Officers detected a strong smell of alcohol on Whitson when he was asked to exit the truck. Instead Whitson fled the scene at a high rate of speed. Officers were able to locate the U haul, disabled on Knob Creek Road after apparently striking two utility poles. Whitson attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended near the crash site. Whitson is being held in the Washington County Tennessee Detention Center.

JONESBOROUGH, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO