ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California, MD

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in California, Maryland metro area

By Stacker
Ocean City Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.oceancitytoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Giant Food Expected to Open Later This Summer at Former ShopRite Location in the Orchard Center on Cherry Hill Rd

Back in October we let you know that Giant Food signed on to open at the Orchard Center on Cherry Hill Rd in Calverton. The Landover-based grocery announced it signed a 20-year lease with MCB Real Estate for a 64,626-square-foot building to open a new grocery store location at the former ShopRite space at 12028 Cherry Hill Rd. ShopRite closed back in February of 2020 year and Aldi opened in the shopping center later that year in October. The grocery store is expected to open this summer, as construction has progressed and is now nearly complete.
CALVERTON, VA
WJLA

Trucker convoys block traffic along DC area highways, police monitoring

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — D.C. area police are monitoring area highways after two separate truck convoys that blocked traffic along I-270 and I-95 Monday morning. Maryland State Police say they responded to two traffic incidents around 8:15 a.m. on the Fourth of July. One group of truckers blocked I-270 just before I-370. Another group blocked southbound I-95 just south of route 198. No arrests were made.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington Park, MD
Business
California, MD
Real Estate
Lexington Park, MD
Real Estate
State
California State
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Lexington Park, MD
City
California, MD
California, MD
Business
Maryland State
Maryland Real Estate
themunchonline.com

9276 Cherry Ln Unit 86

Lovely 2 BR Condo in Laurel - Lovely 2 BR/2 BA Condo in Laurel! Cozy foyer, that opens into spacious dining area and separate living area with wood flooring that leads to the backyard. The updated kitchen has the updated kitchen with updated appliances, storage closet, and ample counter space. Two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, and two spacious full bathrooms as well!
LAUREL, MD
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Alexandria Residents Petition to Stop the Use of Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers

It seems like it's hard to get a break sometimes from noise in Alexandria, but there may be some relief on the horizon. Local police may now pull over cars for being excessively loud, Rep. Don Beyer helped launch a helicopter noise complaint system — and now a group of residents are going after leaf blowers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Zillow#Stacker
Maryland Reporter

Maryland gives no voice to independent voters

This an updated version of a column that runs in the July issue of The Business Monthly covering Howard and Anne Arundel counties. Mail-in balloting is already underway for the July 19 primary and early voting in person begins Thursday, July 7. But for independent voters – called “unaffiliated” in state law – and members of third parties – people who choose not to register as a Democrat or Republican — there is not much reason to vote.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Timeline: Strong storms, hails possible in the DMV Saturday

WASHINGTON — Strong storms are possible in the DMV area Saturday afternoon and evening. Threats include damaging wind, hail and heavy rain. Timing: 3pm-11pm. Strongest storms 5 p.m. to 10pm. Threats: Damaging wind (58 mph or stronger), hail, heavy rain, flooding. Impacts: Downed trees, power outages, outdoor plans moved...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Fireworks 2022

SOUTHERN MARYLAND – The following list of firework locations across Southern Maryland was compiled for you by TheBayNet.com:. July 3: Chesapeake Beach, MD (Rain Date July 9th) | https://www.chesapeakebeachmd.gov/town-events/pages/independence-day-celebration. July 4: Solomons, MD (Rain Date July 5) | https://solomonsmaryland.com/events/signature-events/solomons-business-association-4th-of-july-2015/. St. Mary’s County. July 3: Seabreeze Seabreeze Restaurant &...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
sungazette.news

Drivers of loud vehicles now face possible tickets

Effective July 1, Virginia law requires owners and drivers to operate their vehicles with an exhaust system in good working order and in constant operation to prevent excessive or unusual levels of noise, Fairfax County police said. For motor vehicles, such exhaust systems shall be of a type installed as...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

New Laws Take Effect July 1 in DC, Maryland and Virginia

New laws go into effect in the D.C. area on Friday, July 1, 2022 related to minimum wage, alcohol, gas taxes and more. Here’s a rundown. New Law in Washington, D.C. Minimum Wage Increase: The minimum wage in D.C. will rise from $15.20 to $16.10 per hour for all workers, regardless of employer size. For tipped workers, such as servers, the base minimum wage will increase from $5.05 to $5.35 per hour. Employers of tipped workers must also pay the difference if an employee's tips and base minimum wage do not reach D.C.’s $16.10 minimum wage.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Motorcycle driver killed in Fairfax Co. crash

The Fairfax County police said a person has died in a two-vehicle crash at Burke Center Parkway and Ox Road in Burke, Virginia. Police first told WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington they responded to the crash at around 6 p.m. Officers are on scene of a crash involving...
BURKE, VA
thedcpost.com

Best Handmade Shoe and Bag Stores in Washington DC

We all like having a unique piece for special occasions among all the everyday clothing in our wardrobe. That piece, most of the time, is none other than a pair of handmade shoes or a bag. Check out our list of the best handmade shoe and bag stores in Washington DC.
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Firework shows return, others canceled in Prince George’s County

BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — This holiday weekend is going dark in some cities as fireworks displays are being canceled, including one of the biggest ones in Prince George’s County held in College Park, Maryland. The city in partnership with the University of Maryland College Park canceled their annual Independence Day Fireworks show due […]
BLADENSBURG, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy