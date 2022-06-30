Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Cumberland metro area

A fast-growing markdown grocer is making its mark in Maryland. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. opened in mid-June at on Massey Boulevard in Hagerstown, Supermarket News reports. Customers can enter to win $1,000 in groceries through July 14. A typical shopper basket is approximately 40 percent lower than conventional grocers, 20...
On June 17, a company named New Leaf opened a medical cannabis dispensary in Martinsburg. Beginning at 10 a.m. that day, a long line of customers attested to the necessity of this new facility. New Leaf has been licensed, so far, to open 10 dispensaries in West Virginia. The Martinsburg...
The giddy repetitions of “Are we there yet?” had rhythmed from the backseat for about the last 10 miles. The kids couldn’t wait. We had. traveled a most scenic route from Bridgeport, exiting I-79 North via Goshen Road then taking 119 South to Gladesville Road and a series of short jaunts until we reached Hovatter's Wildlife Zoo.
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia’s 159th magistratewas sworn into office at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 1, at Destiny Baptist Church, 115 Raleigh Street, Martinsburg. Michelle Barnes-Russell was appointed June 14 by Twenty-Third Judicial Circuit (Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan Counties) Chief Judge Michael D. Lorensen. Her first...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two people who fled to California after a drug search in Westmoreland County have been arrested and extradited back to the state. In August 2021, authorities confiscated nearly $200,000 worth of drugs from the residence of Jack B. Weinman and Marissa L. Tucibat. Members of...
Three men and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in Ocean City last weekend after allegedly robbing and assaulting a man in a motel room downtown. Jelyja Joseph Malcom, 18, D’andre Xavier Sampson, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile, all of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and Jaden Shawn Mallery, 18, of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania were arrested by Ocean City Police on June 25 near 20th Street and charged with robbery, assault, theft, and reckless endangerment.
The Garrett County Collaboration Robotics Team, Team 1629 GaCo, has received recognition from Governor Larry Hogan’s Office, the Garrett County Commissioners, the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce, and many local businesses and organizations. This recognition comes from the team winning the Chairman’s Award at the FIRST Robotics World Championship, the highest honor a team can receive, and their induction into the FIRST Robotics Hall of Fame.
GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested a woman after she led officers on a vehicle pursuit during a traffic stop on Saturday, July 2 in Greene Township, Franklin County. According to PSP, at 12:13 a.m., troopers attempted to pull over a 2007 Honda motorcycle which...
A Maryland drug dealer has admitted to federal drug possession and distribution charges, authorities announced. Washington County resident Thamar Smith, 48, of Hagerstown, pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl following his arrest in 2019. As part of the plea, Smith...
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A group of men from Somerset County have been charged for an alleged home burglary that was planned and executed on June 13. The burglary happened at the 300 block of Olinger Street in Meyersdale Borough around 3:45 a.m., according to charges filed. The alleged burglars include 19-year-old Tylor Ritchey, […]
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A Fayette County woman will face trial on charges she didn't feed her two children or take them to the doctor. Prosecutors say 23-year-old Haylee Arnold's 20-month-old and 3-year-old girls suffered malnutrition and one of them nearly died as a result.Arnold is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault on a child and child endangerment after state police discovered the children living in filth and sick. According to investigators, Report: Mother Of Toddler Found With No Pulse In Fayette County Now Facing Charges to take care of the little girls who were allegedly malnourished with...
Comments / 0