Travis Barker, 46, New Husband Of Kortney Kardashian, 43, Is ‘Hospitalized With Pancreatitis From A Colonoscopy:’ What Are The Risks Of This Procedure?

You might think heart failure means the heart has completely stopped working, but it’s actually a condition that affects how well your heart works. Rest assured that your heart is still ticking; it’s just a bit sluggish. Having heart failure can mean your heart isn’t pumping blood to all the areas of your body as well as it should be, or there could be structural changes to your heart, such as thickening of the heart muscle, which also affects how well it can pump blood, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 25 DAYS AGO