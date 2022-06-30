Travis Barker, 46, New Husband Of Kortney Kardashian, 43, Is ‘Hospitalized With Pancreatitis From A Colonoscopy:’ What Are The Risks Of This Procedure?
Travis Barker, the 46-year-old drummer for Blink 182 was rushed to hospital on Tuesday night pancreatitis, an inflammation of the pancreas. Doctors say it may have been triggered by a recent colonoscopy, according to the TMZ. Pancreatitis is usually triggered when digestive juices or enzymes attack the organ, which...www.survivornet.com
Comments / 0