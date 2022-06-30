ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Travis Barker, 46, New Husband Of Kortney Kardashian, 43, Is ‘Hospitalized With Pancreatitis From A Colonoscopy:’ What Are The Risks Of This Procedure?

By Adam Kovac
survivornet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Barker, the 46-year-old drummer for Blink 182 was rushed to hospital on Tuesday night pancreatitis, an inflammation of the pancreas. Doctors say it may have been triggered by a recent colonoscopy, according to the TMZ. Pancreatitis is usually triggered when digestive juices or enzymes attack the organ, which...

Fox News

Travis Barker’s ‘life-threatening’ pancreatitis from recent endoscopy: What is it?

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker clarified on Instagram that his recent hospitalization for pancreatitis was after an endoscopy, but what is an endoscopy?. "I went in for an endoscopy on Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since," the 46-year-old said on his Instagram story on Saturday, July 2.
Fox News

What is pancreatitis: symptoms, causes, and treatment

Earlier this week, Travis Barker, the longtime Blink-182 drummer and husband to Kourtney Kardashian, was carried out of his Los Angeles mansion on a stretcher to a local hospital after being diagnosed with pancreatitis. Barker's pancreas became inflamed following a colonoscopy procedure. The musician's health scare has left many wondering...
WebMD

Blink-182 Drummer Travis Barker Hospitalized With Pancreatitis

July 1, 2022 – Travis Barker, drummer for rock band blink-182, was hospitalized this week in Los Angeles with pancreatitis. Barker, 46, husband of celebrity influencer Kourtney Kardashian, recently had a colonoscopy to check for colon cancer. Experts have weighed in on how likely the link is between his colonoscopy and pancreatitis.
