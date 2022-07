Brett Eldredge brought some fun to ABC's Good Morning America on Wednesday (June 28) by performing "Songs About You," his latest single and the title track of his new album. Although uptempo, the song details the arduous process of trying to get over a past relationship. As Eldredge sings, when the tune's character starts moving on, a song reminds him of his ex-love and the memories come rushing back. The song's production contrasts with the bittersweet story, however, offering upbeat, jazzy instrumentation.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO