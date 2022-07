Soft Whisper gave punters plenty to shout about when making most of the running to land the Listed Louis Roederer Queen Charlotte Fillies' Stakes at Chelmsford on Sunday. The Saeed bin Suroor-trained four-year-old was sent off the 13-8 favourite to follow up a win in an Ascot handicap last time out and was soon to the fore having pulled her way to the front in the early stages.

