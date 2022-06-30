ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Women’s Soccer Signs Kent State Transfer Khyla Porter

Liberty News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiberty women’s soccer and head coach Lang Wedemeyer have announced the signing of Khyla Porter, a transfer from Kent State. “We are super excited to welcome Khyla to our soccer family,” Wedemeyer...

www.liberty.edu

jerryratcliffe.com

Virginia lands one of state’s top 10 prospects in LB Robinson

Chooses Wahoos over Virginia Tech, Tennessee and Penn State. Former UVA star linebacker Clint Sintim, now the Cavaliers’ linebackers coach, built a strong relationship with one of the state’s top prospects over the past five months and that paid huge dividends on Friday afternoon. Kamren Robinson, the No....
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Professor's death mourned after 48 years at Liberty University

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday Liberty University announced the death of 77-year-old Ed Hindson, who served the university for 48 years. Hindson started teaching at Liberty in 1974 and died as Dean Emeritus at the John W Rawlings School of Divinity and a Distinguished Professor of Religion. The...
LYNCHBURG, VA
theroanoker.com

Then and Now: Lord Botetourt High School

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. The school has seen a number of expansions and substantial growth over the years. This was Lord Botetourt High School 53 years ago. The county high school has grown substantially...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wina.com

List of July 4th Celebrations in Central Virginia

We’re serving up an extra dose of “fun for the fourth” while we celebrate Independence Day weekend during our ongoing Summer Celebration Series. Bring the entire family on Sunday, starting at 3pm, for an Independence Day Party with Yard Games, a Bar and More! We will have food trucks serving food including, It’s Poppin’ Time, Raclette on the Run, Popito’s and Farmacy! Plus, a spikeball tournament, cornhole tournament, pie eating contest, and more! Click here to email Kevin and register!
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

New Roanoke gym raising the bar

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s a new gym in the Roanoke Valley that is different from your typical weight room. Operated by strongman competitor and world record holder Aaron Blackford and his wife Taylor, the duo have opened the doors for functional fitness that specializes in strength and combat sports.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Former St. Albans hospital sold to behavioral healthcare firm; more . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Former St. Albans hospital sold to healthcare firm. The former St. Albans Psychiatric Hospital in Radford has been sold to Pyramid Healthcare, Inc., which plans to “transition the use back to...
RADFORD, VA
WSLS

Roanoke man wins jackpot of $250,555 with Easy Pick lottery ticket

SALEM, Va. – On Thursday, the Virginia Lottery announced the newest winner of a jackpot prize: Dwayne Saunders of Roanoke. Saunders bought a ticket for Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 with EZ Match game at the Food Lion on Wildwood Road in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The...
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Meet The Asia Bronte Band, an up-and-coming group from Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Members of The Asia Bronte Band sat down with WFXR’s Evan Johnson to talk about their group and involvement in the community. Band members Asia Sawyer and Lewis Stump joined WFXR News at 12 for an interview on Wednesday, July 7. The group discussed...
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Onesty Family Aquatic Center closed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation says Onesty Family Aquatic Center is closed Friday. According to an official, this is to allow for the cleanup of vandalism at the facility. A person reportedly broke into the facility through a back gate. The department says...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Sunday will bring another scattering of storms ahead of a mostly dry Independence Day

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday the front that triggered the numerous storms on Saturday will have likely pushed far enough south of to limit the overall coverage of the storms Sunday afternoon. Some areas will get storms on Sunday, although not as many locations as Saturday did. Probably just under half of the area will pick up on another round of afternoon and evening storms.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg Police: Police find mother of wandered child

------------------ Just after 8 Saturday morning, Lynchburg Police received a call about a small child walking alone in the 2800-block of Linkhorne Road. The child is a male, possibly 3 to 4 years old, wearing gray shorts and a blue, sleeveless shirt. His ability to communicate is limited and officers are continuing attempts to locate his caretaker at this time.
LYNCHBURG, VA
lynchburgliving.com

“We Bought a Manor!”

A Family of 5 Brings Urban Homesteading to a Historic Rivermont Home. Jennifer Woofter opened the door of her circa 1907 Rivermont Avenue home in Lynchburg wearing red lipstick and a wisteria-colored linen dress she sewed herself, looking every bit the chic urban homesteader she appears to be on Instagram (@weboughtamanor).
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Fireworks on the Riverfront, Salem Fair and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The 2022 USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships Road Race kicks off at 6:30 a.m. It starts at the Botetourt Sports Complex today. The Road Race is a cycling race where participants start as a group at the same time and cover the same distance, but athletes won’t compete on both days. The race will last until 7:15 p.m.
SALEM, VA
theroanoker.com

New Hotel a Real “Lemon”

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. The Lemon Hotel in Paint Bank officially welcomes guests into their fruit-themed vacation spaces. The property at Nine Hotel Lane, Paint Bank has undergone several different transformations: it has been...
PAINT BANK, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Local man charged with murder in New York

The murder of a New York physician’s assistant — allegedly at the hands of a Smith Mountain Lake resident — has created headlines throughout the country, even making the pages of People magazine. Jacob Klein, 40, of Wirtz, was taken into custody in New York on April...
WSET

Age restrictions at Salem Fair following last year's shooting

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Fair kicked off its 12 days of fun on Wednesday. Safety procedures are at an all-time high after a 16-year-old allegedly shot two people on opening night last year. The shooter was taken into custody within about 15 minutes of when the gunshots...
SALEM, VA
WSET

16-year-old hospitalized in Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police have confirmed a shooting on Poplar Street Wednesday night. Officers responded to a shots-fired call shorting after 10 p.m. LPD has confirmed that a male 16-year-old juvenile victim was taken to the hospital. The victim is in stable condition. There is no suspect...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Floyd, Franklin, Patrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 16:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Franklin; Patrick The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Floyd County in southwestern Virginia Northeastern Carroll County in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Franklin County in west central Virginia Northeastern Patrick County in southwestern Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 449 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ferrum to near Terrys Fork to near Dugspur, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Floyd Indian Valley Ferrum Willis Dugspur Endicott and Alum Ridge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, VA

