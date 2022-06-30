Women’s Soccer Signs Kent State Transfer Khyla Porter

Effective: 2022-07-02 16:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Franklin; Patrick The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Floyd County in southwestern Virginia Northeastern Carroll County in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Franklin County in west central Virginia Northeastern Patrick County in southwestern Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 449 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ferrum to near Terrys Fork to near Dugspur, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Floyd Indian Valley Ferrum Willis Dugspur Endicott and Alum Ridge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CARROLL COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO