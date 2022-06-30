Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Hattiesburg metro area

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – People come from far and wide to visit or pass through Hattiesburg. Some people come to explore all the city has to offer and others pass through the Hub City as they travel to another destination. So, what kind of hotels does Hattiesburg have to offer these travelers? Tripadvisor allows travelers […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friends of Mississippi Veterans, alongside the Cockrell Farmers Market, donated watermelons to veterans in Collins and Jackson on July 1 ahead of the 4th of July weekend. Fifty watermelons were carried to Collins, and another 50 watermelons were carried to Jackson. “We’re wanting to give back to them and have a […]
The incident happened in the interstate’s northbound lanes in the area of mile marker 67. One patient was transported by EMTs in non-critical condition as multiple agencies worked to clear the scene and re-open the interstate, which they did around 6:00 a.m. Our thoughts are with the injured victim...
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office reported that the incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 59 near Ellisville when a Ford F-150 overturned. Volunteer firefighters from South Jones and Southwest Jones responded to the scene where they found two people trapped inside the upside-down...
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Scams can occur over the phone or on social media. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin knows all about the false phone routines. Hattiesburg resident Michelle Crampton can tell you all about the social media flim-flam. Both Berlin and Crampton are trying to make people aware...
The crash took place at about 10:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of US-98 in McComb when, for reasons still under investigation, local resident 24-year-old Kaleb Corbin was struck by a 2019 Toyota Sienna driven by 33-year-old Julian Nunez, a resident of Tylertown. Due to the severity of his injuries,...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man is facing a second commercial burglary charge in connection to an incident that happened at a Shell gas station. Hattiesburg police said Marquice Myers, 22, was arrested on June 9 in connection to a commercial burglary that happened on Lincoln Road on March 30. Police said Myers has […]
Tylertown graduate Jordan Anthony has been named the Mississippi Gatorade Boys Track & Field Player of the Year. This is his second time earning the honor. He also has qualified to compete with the Team USA Under-20 team in Colombia later this month. Anthony won the high school 3A state tournament this year in the […]
Tylertown graduate Jordan Anthony has been named the Mississippi Gatorade Boys Track & Field Player of the Year. This is his second time earning the honor. He also has qualified to compete with the Team USA Under-20 team in Colombia later this month. Anthony won the high school 3A state tournament this year in the […]
The victim has since been identified as 49-year-old Brenda Carlisle-Guinn, a resident of Ellisville, by the Jones County Coroner’s Office. A representative from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said that the crash happened when a tractor-trailer and Carlisle-Guinn’s vehicle collided. The cause of the impact is still under police investigation.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are looking for suspects involved in a downtown vandalism spree. On Wednesday, there were several reports of broken car windows around Hattiesburg and broken windows in several downtown area businesses. The Firestone tire shop in the 200 block of Hardy Street has three,...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted in connection to a church burglary. Police said the man broke into a utility trailer at St. Thomas Aquinas Church on West 4th Street on Monday, June 6. Anyone with information about the man can call […]
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was arrested for receiving stolen property on Friday, July 1. Police said Matthew Higgins, 21, was arrested on Broadway Drive. He was charged with felony receiving stolen property. According to police, he may face more charges as the investigation continues. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a McComb man. The crash happened on Thursday, June 30 just before 11:00 p.m. on U.S. 98 in Pike County. Investigators said a 2019 Toyota Sienna, driven by 33-year-old Julian Nunez, of Tylertown, was traveling east on the highway […]
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a second man in connection to a shooting that happened on Eastside Avenue on Wednesday, June 8. Police said the shooting left two men shot in the leg. As the investigation progressed, police learned that both individuals involved were shooting at one another, during an isolated incident. They […]
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Flames engulfed a mobile home along Rocky Bridge Road on Friday night. A passerby notified 911 around 9:55pm on July 1 after noticing smoke and flames from the road. The Sumrall Fire Department was the first on the scene, and they had to break a chain...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man faces a felony malicious mischief charge following an incident in Hattiesburg that happened on Saturday, July 2. Hattiesburg police said Christopher Chest, 41, was caught in the act of kicking out window panes around 4:00 a.m. on James Street. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are searching for a man in connection to a shooting that happened on Tuesday, June 28. Police said Ronald R. Buckley, 19, is wanted for aggravated assault for a shooting that happened in the 1200 block of North 4th Avenue. A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The […]
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said they’ve received multiple reports about several social media posts that have been used in other areas, from Texas to Florida. They said the people who are making the posts change the name of various cities while spreading false information. If anyone has questions about the validity of any […]
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department continues to stay busy responding to incidents in 2022. Through the first six months of 2022, JCSD has responded to 13,238 incidents where a case number was generated. On this pace, JCSD could exceed the 2020 count of 25,967 incident...
