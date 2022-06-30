Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Gulfport metro area

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 74th annual Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is underway. Scales are open and fish are coming in. “Right off the bat, as soon as the scales opened at noon, we had an alligator gar come in,” said weighmaster Donnie Armes. “As soon as they came in, we had two stingrays come in. One had a little tail there. The same fisherman had a red snapper with him.

