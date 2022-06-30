ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Bill Cosby Breaks Silence On The Moment He Learned His 10-Year Prison Sentence Was Overturned

By Connor Surmonte
Radar Online.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since he was freed from prison, Bill Cosby has broken his silence regarding the moment he first learned his 10-year sentence had been overturned, Radar has confirmed. On Thursday – exactly one year after the 84-year-old actor and comedian walked free from the Montgomery County,...

radaronline.com

Comments / 176

Jan May
1d ago

That's like a slap in the face to all of the women he abused. And what difference does it make that he is an old man?

Reply(7)
48
Kenny Hillis
3d ago

He's just a pitiful old man now and it hurts to see his sins coming back to haunt him late in his life. I pray for him.

Reply(28)
43
Deborah Baker
1d ago

Not to mention how long before these victims said anything?? and now js about every actor is being accused of abuse even if it's 30yrs ago smh

Reply(3)
10
Related
Daily Mail

Groom filmed punching his bride when she beat him at a game during their wedding in Uzbekistan is charged with 'petty hooliganism' and faces just 15 days in jail after pair 'reconciled'

A spiteful groom who punched his wife in the head on their wedding day after she beat him at a party game has been charged over the attack. The man, who has not been named, beat his betrothed after she won a race to unwrap sweets that had been organised by guests at their wedding in the southern region of Surkhandaryo on June 6, with footage going viral online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Montgomery County, PA
Entertainment
County
Montgomery County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

Ghislaine Maxwell's Cellmate Claims She Was 'Offered Money' To Kill Her & 'Strangle Her In Her Sleep'

Ghislaine Maxwell's cellmate claims she was offered some major dough to kill the socialite, who is currently in prison after she was found guilty of five federal charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and three related counts of conspiracy.According to documents filed by Maxwell's attorneys on Wednesday, June 15, "one of the female inmates in Ms Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder Ms Maxwell and that she planned to strangle her in her sleep."PRINCE HARRY CONTINUES...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
RadarOnline

R. Kelly Revealed His Mom Stabbed Him In The Arm With A Knife During Childhood In Emotional Court Letter

R. Kelly revealed his alleged extreme childhood trauma in an attempt to convince a judge to not throw the book at him, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained a bombshell letter written by the disgraced singer’s lawyer ahead of his sentencing. The note was sealed for weeks until now.In the note, Kelly's team said their client was not a "monster" as portrayed by prosecutors in the case. They said the singer, " experienced a traumatic childhood involving severe, prolonged childhood sexual abuse, poverty, and violence. His victimization continued into adulthood where, because of his literacy deficiencies, [Kelly] has been repeatedly...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Phoenix Correction
Complex

Woman Sentenced to Life in Prison for Convincing Boyfriend to Kill Her Husband

Dallas, Texas woman Jennifer Faith has been sentenced to life in prison after she admitted to convincing her boyfriend to murder her husband in 2020. As detailed by the Department of Justice, Faith was described by U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle as “pure evil” and sentenced on Tuesday for her involvement in the killing of James Faith. The 49-year-old widower maintained her innocence until February of this year, when she entered a guilty plea to avoid facing the death penalty.
DALLAS, TX
HipHopDX.com

Here's Potentially Why R. Kelly Got 30 Years In Prison While Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Got 20

Judge Ann Donnelly — United States district judge of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York — sentenced R. Kelly to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking on Wednesday (June 29). Naturally, Twitter blew up with reactions to the hefty sentence, but some couldn’t help wonder why Kelly received more time than Ghislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate who was sentenced to 20 years earlier this week for aiding Epstein with his sex trafficking scheme.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS Minnesota

Lyndon Wiggins sentenced to life in prison for murder of realtor

MINNEAPOLIS -- Lyndon Wiggins was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release for his involvement in the kidnapping and killing of realtor Monique Baugh, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.Wiggins was found guilty of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder early June. He was also found guilty of aiding and abetting attempted kidnapping and first-degree murder while committing kidnapping.Life in prison is the mandatory sentence for aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder under Minnesota law.Other defendants convicted for their involvement in the crime are Elsa Segura, Cedric Berry and Berry Davis. All were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release.Another co-defendant, Shante Davis, has yet to go to trial, but will in October. She faces charges of aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact for her involvement in the murder.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy