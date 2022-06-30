Manchester Lions Club hosts Memorial Day Golf Scramble

The first place team members were Josh Reaves, Brandon Grooms, Matt McIntosh, Kelly McIntosh, Keith Robertson and Isiah McIntosh.

The Manchester Lions Club held its first Memorial Day Golf Scramble at Hilltop Golf Course in Manchester with 48 golfers. It was a gorgeous day for golf as teams competed for cash prizes for first ($500), second ($300) and third place ($160). Golfers also vied for Closest to the Pin ($50) and Closest Second Shot ($50).

The first place team members were Josh Reaves, Brandon Grooms, Matt McIntosh, Kelly McIntosh, Keith Robertson and Isiah McIntosh. The Second place team members were Steve Edmisten, Joe Kiskaden, Jacob Pell, Karson Reaves, Aden Weeks, Daulton McDonald and Jason Flora. Third place went to the team of Elijah McCarty, George Gibson, Leroy Palmer, Matt Clepper, Scott Edmisten and a mystery golfer.

Ty Pell was Closest to the Pin and the mystery golfer had the Closest Second Shot. Food and drinks were provided by Hilltop Golf Course.

The Manchester Lions Club would like to thank its hole sponsors and its half-hole sponsors: Ayres Eat & Treat, Barry’s Chevrolet, Blake’s Pharmacy, DB HotShots LLC and Freestyle Consulting, First State Bank, Frisch’s (West Union), Hair Thyme, John Wood Insurance Agency, Inc., Lafferty Funeral Home, Lively Lady Restaurant & Campground, Manchester Bookkeeping & Tax, McDonald’s, National Bank of Adams County, Quality Care Ambulance Service, Richmond Insurance,Roy E. Gabbert, Jr., S&D&T Enterprises, Shelton Law Office, Snappy Tomato Pizza, Southern Hills Community Bank, State Farm Insurance, The Incredible Riley Sisters and West Union Electric.

The Club would also like to thank these local businesses for providing donations and door prizes: Auto Zone, BK Scoop,Bottoms Up Bar & Grill, Davis Barber Shop, Family Traditions, Hazelbaker Insurance, Holsinger Monument & Rock Engraving, Huntley Auto Supply, Olde Wayside Inn, O’Reilly Auto Parts, S&G Convenience Store, Southern Hills Community Bank, Special Touch Floral Design, Town & Country Bowling, Tractor Supply Company, Walmart and the West Union Flower Shop.