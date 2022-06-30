Surveillance video captures 2 women wanted in purse snatching incident at store in Katy

A 65-year-old woman had her purse stolen in Katy, but deputies now know who to search for after the suspects were caught using the victim's credit cards at another store.

The theft happened back on June 13 at a store on South Fry Road and the Katy Freeway but on Wednesday, Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap released video of the suspected women.

The victim was shopping when she turned her head and someone stole her purse in the clothing section, authorities said.

Shortly after, two women were caught at a different store using the victim's cards trying to ring up more than $1,000 in purchases. Surveillance cameras caught them on their way out.

The suspects are described as two heavy-set Black women.

One has long braids and was last seen wearing a tight tan top, shorts and a gray baseball hat. She has multiple tattoos on both arms, shoulders and chest.

The other has long, red or pink braids and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a yellow logo, black leggings and black sandals.

If you recognize either of these women, you're asked to contact Harris Constable Constable Precinct 5.