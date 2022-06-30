NFL.com predictions: All-rookie honors for Bills' Kaiir Elam

Buffalo Bills first-round pick Kaiir Elam is garnering praise ahead of his rookie campaign. NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter projects Elam as a member of the Defensive All-Rookie team for this upcoming season.

Elam, the 25th-overall pick last April’s Draft, should have clear path to the starting job opposite Tre’Davioius White this year. Elam impressed Buffalo’s staff during OTAs last month.

Reuter highlights what makes Elam so exciting:

Quarterbacks will test Elam as a rookie, especially when Pro Bowl CB Tre’Davious White — who is recovering from an ACL tear — is back to full health. He’s more than up for the challenge, though, with a physical style and great confidence in his abilities against all comers. If teams fall behind against the Bills’ potent offense, Elam will join White in shutting down desperation pass plays.

Reuter projects AFC East rival New York Jets first-round pick Ahmad Garnder to be the other cornerback selected for the All-Rookie team.

Elam earned several collegiate honors, including All-SEC Freshmen team (2019), AP All-SEC second-team (2020), and Coaches All-SEC First Team (2020). Elam concluded his distinguished career in Florida with 79 total tackles, 26 passes defended, and six interceptions.