NFL.com predictions: All-rookie honors for Bills' Kaiir Elam

By Justin DiLoro
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Buffalo Bills first-round pick Kaiir Elam is garnering praise ahead of his rookie campaign. NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter projects Elam as a member of the Defensive All-Rookie team for this upcoming season.

Elam, the 25th-overall pick last April’s Draft, should have clear path to the starting job opposite Tre’Davioius White this year. Elam impressed Buffalo’s staff during OTAs last month.

Reuter highlights what makes Elam so exciting:

Quarterbacks will test Elam as a rookie, especially when Pro Bowl CB Tre’Davious White — who is recovering from an ACL tear — is back to full health. He’s more than up for the challenge, though, with a physical style and great confidence in his abilities against all comers. If teams fall behind against the Bills’ potent offense, Elam will join White in shutting down desperation pass plays.

Reuter projects AFC East rival New York Jets first-round pick Ahmad Garnder to be the other cornerback selected for the All-Rookie team.

Elam earned several collegiate honors, including All-SEC Freshmen team (2019), AP All-SEC second-team (2020), and Coaches All-SEC First Team (2020). Elam concluded his distinguished career in Florida with 79 total tackles, 26 passes defended, and six interceptions.

12 schools that could end up in the Big Ten

Thursday afternoon marked a seismic shift in the landscape of college sports when USC and UCLA announced their decision to join the Big Ten conference. Questions began to swirl about the dominoes that would come after. Are we on pace for a pair of “superconferences” that dominate college football? Is this just the first of many additions for the Big Ten in the coming months?
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

