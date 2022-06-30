ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronation Street's Stu Carpenter sparks concern as new story begins

By Sam Warner
Cover picture for the articleCoronation Street spoilers follow. Stu Carpenter is set to spark concern on Coronation Street as a new storyline on his background begins. In new scenes, Stu is feeling downbeat and shows Yasmeen a parcel, revealing that it has been returned by the new owners of his daughter's house, and he has...

UK soaps could be next to be axed warns Neighbours star.

What does anyone think of this? do you think our soaps at risk of being axed next?. Hollyoaks feels like it is on borrowed time and if it wasn't for the recent investment in the set based on ratings alone I think EastEnders would be aswell. Emmerdale and Corrie feel pretty safe at the moment.
TV SERIES
David in Emmerdale is an awful character

I dont know why Victoria stays with him and he has become even worse with this cost of living crisis storyline. One of the worst actors in the soap as well. Never been too keen but after the suspension malarkey I’m a bit less keen these days. Can’t see...
TV & VIDEOS
There should have been a special Independence Day episode featuring Stephen son of Audrey Roberts

I know what people is going to say is that Stephen is Canadian who actually has a strong American accent. But i know for a fact that the actor is American so it would have been interesting if the show decided to.have a special themed Independence Day episode where Stephen organises a party and everyone had to wear a costume where they dress up as well known American celebrities and fictional characters. We could have had David turn up as Danny De Vito and Gail could have dressed up as E.T.
ENTERTAINMENT
EE - Best week of Episodes in years! Absolutely brilliant

Absolutely brilliant. So so good. Great dynamics. Some incredible twists and hilarious moments with Felix’s arrival. The new wine bar is modern and cosy and just what the show needs moving forward. The cast is the best it’s been for years. This is the shake up so many...
TV SERIES

