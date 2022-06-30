ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Russ Parr Morning Show’s Daily Horrorscope For June 30th, 2022

By The Russ Parr Show
101.5 The BUZZ
101.5 The BUZZ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SQ23M_0gQoFvyj00

Source: Reach Media / Reach Media

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10 AM EST

It’s time for another reading of the “ Daily Horrorscope ,” where Georgia Alfredas keeps it real by telling every astrological sign the harsh truth about themselves for today’s date of June 30th, 2022.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

Listen Below

Read Your Horrorscope Below!

Aries: You might not be at the top-of-the-line strip club. If the hottest stripper in the club is the choir director of your church.

Leo: Your kids are mad at you. Because you always make them wear their clothes. The ones that grandma made for them. Whenever you know that Grandma’s gonna be where they are. Right?

Virgo: It just doesn’t make sense. If you weren’t 30 million, and all your teeth are yellowish-brown.

Libra: Why is it you think your job is always shorted you on your check?

Scorpio: Why are you getting butt implants? You’re 64

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

Sagittarius: Why are you always hungry after you hear a Jill Scott song?

Capricorn. You just had a really nasty argument with your man. But he got to you. He got you to forget about everything after he told you that you’re still in his starting five.

Aquarius: Okay. The new man’s arched eyebrows bother you just stop being jealous.

Pisces: If you know that your fiance has slept with three of your four bridesmaids and you get married anyway. That’s on you.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :

Comments / 1

Related
StyleCaster

Your July Horoscope Says Change Is Coming, So Prepare For A Future That Looks Very Different

Click here to read the full article. There’s never a good time for something life-changing to happen, so keep in mind that the only thing you have control over is yourself! Your July 2022 horoscope is here and the planets are stirring up drama already. It may even feel like you’re at the mercy of the universe, and TBH, you are. You may feel the heavy weight of transformation this month, as the cosmos are adding a *lot* to your plate. Prepare to grow in ways you never imagined, because even the most carefully laid plans mean nothing to the...
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For July 2022

Aries – Throughout the beginning of July, you are going to keep your focus on work. You are going to put your head down and cross everything you can off your checklist. Then, when Leo season starts on July 22, you are going to crave attention. You are going to spend more time going out and having fun with the people you love the most. You’ll be a social butterfly.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Your July Horoscope Is Full Of Momentous Changes

You’d think things would start to calm down now that eclipse season has come to a close, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Your July 2022 horoscope is not for the faint-hearted, because it’s bound to bring a few tower moments. The great thing is, Cancer season is giving us all the more reason to retreat, go inward, and nurture our hearts. Nothing wrong with a little shake-up, as it’s simply bringing you closer to what’s meant for you.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Monday, 7/04/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): There's a lot on your platter now and it's a challenge keeping track of it all. Aries isn't a multitasker by nature, but it's never too late to learn. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): It's always a good idea to question the expert...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Scott
StyleCaster

Scorpio, Your July Horoscope Says Your Relationships May Experience A Sudden & Unexpected Change

Click here to read the full article. You’re an extremely powerful zodiac sign, so tap into your energy reserves this month, Not gonna lie, your Scorpio July 2022 horoscope is looking super intense! Take a deep breath and let’s get through this together, by the time it’s over, you’ll feel so proud of the way you handled business. A thirst for adventure and the desire to increase your level of knowledge will find its way to you this month. Thanks to chatty Mercury entering your expansive and open-minded ninth house on July 5, along with romantic Venus on July 17, you’re...
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your Horoscope This Week: 3rd July to 9th July, 2022

July’s cosmic weather begins gently, even if some of us have discovered that the world we live in is anything but. These realisations — about justice and the lack of it, about bodily autonomy and how fragile it is — are uncomfortable for those who are new to them. And they are grave reminders for the ones who have always lived on the edge of acceptability — or dangerously far beyond that edge. This tension between knowing and the cost of that knowing is mirrored in the sky on 3rd July when Mercury in Gemini makes a quincunx to Pluto in Capricorn.
LIFESTYLE
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Daily Horrorscope#Virgo
ohmymag.co.uk

This is your luckiest day of the week, based on your zodiac sign

What if someone tells you there’s a lucky week of the day for you? Stay here, before you dismiss the fact. Based on who rules your zodiac sign and which day is ruled by which planet – there is actually a lucky day of the week for all zodiac signs. EliteDaily reveals what your luckiest day of the week is based on your zodiac sign.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Aquarius, Your July Horoscope Predicts A Change Of Heart, So Follow Your Intuition

Click here to read the full article. Before you get your hopes up, let’s get the bad news out of the way—your Aquarius July 2022 horoscope will be extremely unstable and frustrating. There, I said it. Now we can move on! Rather than run away and hide from your problems, as you know you do when things get tough, you should reach out to your local community and friends for support. If you’re feeling like you have too much on your plate, remember that you don’t have to go about this alone. Don’t talk yourself out of asking for a...
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

These are the 4 most manipulative zodiac signs

Ah, astrology is good, especially when it comes to detecting the true personality of people. It's always good to know who you're dealing with, especially in a romantic relationship. After that, it's up to you to believe it or not, but very often the signs don't deceive. These are the top 4 most manipulative zodiac signs.
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of June 18, 2022. Here’s a message I hope you will deliver to the Universe sometime soon: “Dear Life: I declare myself open and ready to receive miracles, uplifting news, fun breakthroughs, smart love, and unexpected blessings. I hope to be able to give my special gifts in new and imaginative ways. I am also eager for useful tips on how to express my dark side with beauty and grace. One more perk I hope you will provide, dear Life: Teach me how to be buoyantly creative and sensitively aggressive in asking for exactly what I need.”
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Predicting Unexpected Changes In Your Love Life

Click here to read the full article. We’re about halfway through Gemini season and your horoscope for the week of June 5 to June 11 has the latest scoop on what the cosmos are up to. Last week marked the beginning of several planetary changes. You celebrated your release from the clutches of Mercury retrograde. However, that doesn’t mean the confusing backward movement is over. After all, you traded Mercury retrograde for Saturn retrograde, which is a whole different ballgame. To be truthful, the vibes may *still* feel a bit off, so take it easy on yourself as you get used...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Leo, Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Is All About Being Unapologetic In Your Self-Love

Click here to read the full article. Time to retreat into the cosmic castle of your dreams, because your Leo summer 2022 horoscope wants you to catch up on your beauty sleep! Upon the sun’s shift into Cancer on June 21, you’re more likely to call your energy back, and retreat into your sacred space. As you know, the sun is your ruling planet, and as it moves through your 12th house of the subconscious, it’s vital that you listen to your inner voice as summer gets going. On a more exciting note, Venus will enter versatile Gemini on June 22,...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Might Breakup This Summer, But That’s Not Necessarily A Bad Thing

Click here to read the full article. Have you ever noticed that breakups tend to happen all at once? I bet you’ve also noticed that certain zodiac signs breakup more than others, because chances are, astrology has something to do with the reason lovers are parting ways! Between the longer stretches of daylight, the hot summer nights and the feeling of mischief in the air, summer is always a romantic experience. However, high highs are often followed by low lows, and if you find yourself all wrapped up in a summer fling, there’s always a chance it won’t last once the...
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

The Big Oopsie General Hospital Is Making — and Why We’re Totally OK With It

So what if the show is playing two stories of the same kind — as long as they’re both compelling!. By and large, if a soap sets in motion two of the same sort of storyline at the same time, we come down on it like a brick house. We’d call it a whopper of a mistake. But we’re going to give General Hospital a pass for playing two long-lost-daughter plots at the same time — for a very good reason: They’re both pretty damn good.
TV SERIES
StyleCaster

Aries, Your July Horoscope Says You’re Coming Into A Lot Of Cash, So Spend Wisely

Click here to read the full article. You’re a natural competitor; someone who always brings their A-game! And as luck would have it, your Aries July 2022 horoscope is asking you to take charge. Being the impulsive zodiac sign that you are, your finances are usually in flux! And fortunately, the beginning of summer aims to sweeten your honey pot. When Mars—your planetary ruler—enters your second house of money on July 5, it will give you the motivating boost you need in order to set meaningful financial goals. Your access to money is steadily increasing, reaching its peak by the...
LIFESTYLE
womenfitness.net

Things That Annoy A Zodiac Sign

Everyone has pet peeves, and that is just normal! Being human, we all have things that annoy us from the deepest core of planet earth to the surface, and back again. But there really are things that at the slightest sign of it, cause people to freak out and engage in so-called “beast mode.” Yet, what really are these things that cause such reactions to the surface!
LIFESTYLE
101.5 The BUZZ

101.5 The BUZZ

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's News Talk Station

 https://thebuzzcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy