Radio station in Canada has been playing Rage Against the Machine song on loop for over 24 hours

By Emily Mikkelsen, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

( WGHP ) — Regular listeners of Vancouver’s KISS-FM radio station were treated to something a little different when they tuned in on Wednesday morning. And Wednesday afternoon. And Wednesday night. And Thursday morning.

KISS-FM 104.9 began playing Rage Against the Machine’s fiery protest anthem “Killing In the Name” around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning following layoffs at the station, according to Rolling Stone . The song was still playing on loop as of Thursday morning.

At least three DJs will no longer be working at the station, The Vancouver Sun reported. Two of the laid-off morning show DJs, Kevin Lim and Sonia Sidhu, released a statement on Twitter :

“KISS is changing and unfortunately we were informed that we won’t be part of this new chapter,” they wrote, in part. “Although this comes with mixed emotions, we want to express one overwhelming feeling: gratitude. We are so incredibly thankful for everyone who shared their mornings with us and invited us into their lives through the radio and our podcast. We’ve never taken you for granted.”

Rolling Stone said that listeners who tuned into the station reported hearing the song stop only for listeners to make requests for the song once again, although some Twitter users report that their requests to change the song were denied. Other times, the song paused for listeners to imitate portions of the track that are normally censored.

Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello has since become aware of the station’s playlist, retweeting a fan who shared the news on social media.

“It’s beautiful,” the fan wrote.

It’s unclear who is behind the Rage-loop at Vancouver’s KISS-FM, but at least a few Twitter users believe it to be a publicity stunt — perhaps signaling a format change — and not a direct response to the layoffs.

“Killing in the Name” was released in 1992 on Rage Against the Machine’s self-titled debut album. It went triple platinum, with Rolling Stone naming it one of the greatest metal albums of all time.

