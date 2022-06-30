The 5 Rules of Decorating with Summer 2022’s Trendy (Yet Polarizing) Color

Brindle dog breeds can be large or small, long- or short-haired, friendly or reserved. The only thing they all have in common? Unique coloring that looks almost like tiger stripes. Actually, brindle coloring can vary widely in both color and shape. There’s blue, red, silver, brown and fawn brindle, and any of these can mix together or with white to create an unexpected pattern. More often than not, brindle shows up as an orangey-red background with black stripes. Sometimes, lots of red pokes through! Other times, brindle dogs look almost black (called reverse brindle). According to Champagne Kennels, this distinct coloration can be seen even on long-haired brindle dog breeds. Since the brindle gene is recessive, it’s less common and not all breeds can produce it. Those who can, may be entirely covered in a brindle pattern or only partially coated. If you love the look of a brindle dog, take a look at the breed list below. You’ll note tons of working and herding dog breeds on here, so get ready for a beautiful pup who needs lots of firm training.

ANIMALS ・ 15 HOURS AGO