Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Fayetteville metro area

Lowell-based J.B. Hunt Transport Services recently closed an $18 million deal to acquire a three-building office park at 506, 509, and 515 Enterprise Drive in Lowell. The 8.8-acre site is a 0.5 miles north of the company’s corporate headquarters along northbound Interstate 49. The ownership deed was filed on...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As families gather to celebrate Independence Day, many should consider filling up their tanks as gas prices continue to drop in Arkansas. AAA reported Monday that the average gas price in the Natural State is $4.36 per gallon. This price is down one cent from Sunday and eight cents from a week ago. Diesel fuel dropped to $5.33 per gallon.
HACKETT, Ark — The James Fork Regional Water District is asking its customers in Midland, Sugarloaf, Hackett, and surrounding areas to conserve water. Lower than normal levels are currently being experienced due to the high demands in these areas. Customers are asked to limit their water usage to immediate...
ARKANSAS, USA — Nearly 125,000 Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) customers in western Arkansas will soon see an increase in their energy bills. The utility company reported Wednesday (June 29) that the Arkansas Public Service Commission (APSC) approved its rate request. SWEPCO sought a base rate increase and an...
A 1.27-acre retail strip center in Centerton changed hands recently in a $2.4 million deal. Pahul’s Company LLC, whose members include Pahul Singh and Navneet Kaur, bought the 9,213-square-foot building at 1409 E. Centerton Blvd. The purchase price equals $260.50 per square foot. Willow Crossing Development LLC, managed by Tim Graham II, was the seller.
The U.S. has reported more than 85.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 28. There have been more than 1,005,000 reported deaths from COVID-19-related causes — the highest death toll of any country. The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from city to […]
Fort Smith, Arkansas is one of the most historic cities in the United States, and living here for six years has been a pleasure. The change of scenery from California has been immense, and one of the great things about living in Fort Smith is the culinary scene. Of course, you can't live in the south without experiencing the barbecue, and Fort Smith has a robust barbecue scene.
June 29 (UPI) -- An unusual house for sale in Oklahoma is drawing attention online due to its resemblance to the titular family's domicile from classic cartoon series The Jetsons. Nancy Davis Vandenhende of Halloran Home Team - eXp Realty, who showed the unusual Tulsa home in a popular TikTok...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Less than half of Americans are “extremely proud” to be Americans, according to a new poll from Gallup. While the whole country hits historic lows of national pride, Arkansas was ranked as the 50th most patriotic state in the union. The Gallup poll,...
Hammerhead worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, made their way to the United States on the soil of ornamental plants in the 1900s. Hammerhead worms first appeared around the Beaumont area in the 1980s and have invaded multiple Arkansas counties upending local gardens and lawns and attacking turf and a variety of common grasses.
News broke last year that former Ozark Beer Co. and West Mountain Brewing Co. brewer Jesse Gagnon and his wife Ashlyn are opening a brewery in Goshen. Things went quiet for a while, but Orthodox Farmhouse Brewery recently popped up on social media. “There’s a lot of construction and infrastructure...
Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he is talking with leaders of the Arkansas Legislature about calling a special session in August to be focused on providing economic relief to taxpayers impacted by rising prices. The state ended the 2022 fiscal year last Thursday with the final revenue report to be released...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Louisiana is sinking. "So this far we’ve lost 2,400 square miles," said Captain Ryan Lambert, owner of Cajun Fishing Adventures. "We’ve lost an area bigger than Delaware. In Hurricane Ida, we lost 106 square miles of land in one day. It’s just a cancer that keeps eating and eating at Louisiana."
FLINT HILL, Mo. (KTVI) — A $20 million dollar house listing just hit the market in the St. Louis, Missouri, region and could be a “record-breaker” for the area according to the listing agents. The property, being called a one-of-a-kind English Country Estate, is in the small...
