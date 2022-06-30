Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Hot Springs metro area

Amy Baker Designs maximizes the potential—and personality—of a family home on Lake Hamilton. With five children between them and a love of entertaining, Miki and Bryan Hiller knew they would need to find someplace special when they started looking for a waterfront home in Hot Springs. “We wanted a really great view and deep water, but also somewhere quiet enough that I wouldn’t have to worry about the kids swimming and boats coming by,” Miki says. When this house in a quiet cove came on the market, they didn’t care what it looked like—they jumped at the opportunity for their dream location on the lake.Recognizing the residence would need a major overhaul, the Hillers brought in Rusty Rogers of Rogers Construction to help transform its outdated floor plan into something better suited to their family and style. The improvements included bumping out one wall to allow for a larger kitchen as well as an open floor plan that’s conducive for both school nights and social gatherings. For help finishing out the interiors, a mutual friend connected Miki with Hot Springs designer Amy Baker, who also lives full-time on the lake. “They’re a younger, kind of hip family, and we ended up hitting it off because we’re in similar places in life,” Amy says.

