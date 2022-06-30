ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Owensboro metro area

By Stacker
hazard-herald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.hazard-herald.com

14news.com

Annual Owensboro All-American Fourth of July event underway

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The annual All-American Fourth of July event is set to at 5 p.m. on the riverfront with fun and food. Officials say there are four locations to see the show which will start around 9:15 p.m. Those four locations are the Riverfront, Centre Court/Shifley area, the...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Red Barn Farm sunflower patch officially open for third season

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A fun activity for the summer months. Newburgh’s Red Barn Farm’s Sunflower Patch is now open for the season. This is the farm’s third year doing the patch since its been in business. Officials say people are welcome to take photos and clip...
NEWBURGH, IN
WBKR

New Reptile Specialty Store Opening in Southern Indiana

Chandler will soon be home to a unique new store. Recently on Facebook something super interesting came across my feed. It was a photo of different tanks for reptiles, and I wondered, is this local? I know we've got a few pet specialty stores in town, but they (correct me if I'm wrong) typically cater to all kinds of pets and not just one kind. A new place will be opening this summer in Chandler, and they will be catering specifically to our cold-blooded friends.
CHANDLER, IN
JC Phelps

Kentucky's Famous Eight Pound Pizza: Stellian's of Central City

While I love a deep dish pizza from Chicago, there’s no need to travel to the Windy City for some serious ‘za. You can get it right here in the Commonwealth of Kentucky! I am tickled pink to introduce you to Stellian’s of Central City, KY. Since I first tried their pizza, I can only think about my return to enjoy a slice or two.
CENTRAL CITY, KY
JC Phelps

Southern Dining and Hospitality in Owensboro: The Miller House

It’s a memorable dining experience when you find a restaurant that is quintessentially southern to its core. To me, that’s one of the greatest joys of life. I recently had that experience at the Miller House of Owensboro, Kentucky. From the stately exterior, to the charming white tablecloth interior, to the wonderful southern food — it’s a must visit by my standard. If you find yourself in the region, do yourself a favor and make a reservation!
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

550 job openings available in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - For people who are job searching, Henderson might be the best place to look. Henderson Economic Development leaders say right now, they’re seeing the highest number of open positions than they have in a long time. Whitney Risley, the director of existing industry and workforce...
HENDERSON, KY
#Housing Prices#Stacker#Zillow#Owensboro Metro#Ky Metro
wevv.com

Alcoa shutting down smelting line at Warrick County site

A press release from Alcoa says that one of the three operating smelting lines at Alcoa Warrick Operations is being shut down. According to Alcoa, the smelting line is being curtailed due to "operational challenges." The news release from Alcoa says that the smelting line is expected to be fully...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Fourth of July events happening in Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lots of Independence Day celebrations are set for this weekend. Madisonville kicks off 4th Fest and Praise in the park on Sunday. That runs from July 2 - July 4. They say lots of music, food and fun are planned to happen in the city park...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Newburgh gift stop holding grand opening this weekend

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A new store has opened in Newburgh. The Newburgh Mercantile is a gift shop that offers a wide array of products like jewelry, cards and toys. The building also offers food, tea and coffee, as well as places to sit and relax. Owner Rita Meeks says...
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

First responders pull the plug on decades-old radio system

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — When it comes to communication, it’s of utmost importance for first responders. In Daviess County, emergency personnel have been using a radio system that is twenty to thirty-year-old. Those days are soon coming to an end. City officials say a new telecommunications tower is being built on Hobbs Road near […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Where and How to Enjoy the City of Owensboro’s Annual Fireworks Celebration

In 2020, when the COVID pandemic had shut down most community events, Tim Ross, the Director of Public Events for the City of Owensboro, started brainstorming ideas for how to save the city's annual fireworks show. The solution? To launch fireworks from multiple sites around Owensboro so that everyone in town could enjoy see and experience the fireworks from their own backyards. It was incredible.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Man struck by lightning in Hopkins County hospitalized

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Madisonville Fire Department said one person was struck by lightning on Saturday. Their condition is unknown. In a Facebook post from Providence General Baptist Church, the man that was struck was outside flying a remote airplane. The church said he was flown to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Holiday weekend kicked off in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Celebrations for the Fourth of July holiday continued all around the Tri-State over the weekend, including in Madisonville. Admission was free to the weekend fun at City Park. Food and live music are among the highlights of this 3-day festival. Despite Friday night’s weather canceling the planned concert, Mayor Kevin Cotton […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Car crashes into Evansville home, driver taken to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into a home in Evansville early Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to a home on Kratzville Road after someone called 911 and said a car had crashed into a house just before 1 a.m. When our 44News crew got to the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHR

11-year-old boy dies in fireworks accident in southern Indiana

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — A child died in a fireworks-related incident Sunday night in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police said it happened shortly before 9:45 p.m. at 932 N. Canal St. in Mount Vernon. Posey County dispatch received a 911 call about the boy being seriously injured in a...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WTVW

Newburgh family looking for shoes to give boy a glimpse of hope

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- At first glance, Fedya Krassikov looks and acts like a normal kid. After all, he likes playing outside, eating Mac ‘n’ Cheese, and dancing. But Krassikov, 11, has been through extraordinary circumstances throughout his young life. Born across the globe in Kazakhstan, Krassikov has lived...
NEWBURGH, IN

