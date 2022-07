When I first moved into my Chicago apartment after living abroad in Italy, I felt restless to turn it into a home. One of the worst things about moving into a new place with none of your previous furniture is the overwhelming emptiness of your surroundings. Some might call it minimalism, but I just saw it as an unfinished to-do list. All I could think about was how the living room needed a rug, the kitchen needed an island, and the dining room needed a bar cart before anyone could be invited over. My desire to fill up those spaces was as persistent as a toothache — it was all I could think about.

