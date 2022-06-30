City of Providence Youth Summer Meals and Providence PlayCorps Programs to Begin on July 5, 2022

PROVIDENCE, RI – The City of Providence is today reminding Providence families that the 2022 youth summer meals program and Providence PlayCorps program, both part of the City’s Eat, Play, Learn PVD free summer programming, will begin on Tuesday, July 5.

This year, Providence will serve meals at 30 neighborhood schools, parks, recreation centers, pools and water parks. Meal service will run July 5 through August 26, Monday through Friday. During inclement weather and throughout the summer, times and locations may vary or change, so parents and families should call 2-1-1 to find a summer meal site in their neighborhood. Meals can be eaten on-site or taken away.

This summer, meals will be served at the below locations on weekdays at the listed times. There are no income requirements or registration. Any child under age 18 may come to eat.

Summer Meals Sites By Neighborhood

Elmhurst · Mt. Pleasant

Fargnoli Park: 12:00PM–2:00PM

George J West Park: 12:15PM–2:15PM

John O’brien Park: 11:15AM–1:15PM

Federal Hill · West End

Zuccolo/Pastore Park: 12:15PM–2:15PM

Dexter Training Ground: 11:00AM–1:00PM

Wiggins Village: 11:15AM–1:15PM

Codding Court PHA: 11:30AM–1:30PM

South Side

Sackett Street Playground: 12:15PM–2:15PM

Major Park: 10:45AM–12:45PM

Harriet and Sayles Park: 11:45AM–1:45PM

Jennifer Rivera Park: 11:30AM–1:30PM

McGrane Pool (Bucklin Rec Center): 12:15PM–2:15PM

Richardson Park: 12:00PM–2:00PM

Peace & Plenty Park: 11:00AM–1:00PM

Columbia Park: 11:15AM–1:15PM

Pearl Street Playground: 11:45AM–1:45PM

Charles · Smith Hill

Father Lennon/Camden Ave Park: 12:00PM–2:00PM

General Street Park/Rec Office: 11:45AM–1:45PM

Chad Brown Water Park: 12:15PM–2:15PM

Corliss Park: 11:30AM–1:30PM

Prete-Metcalf Park: 11:15AM–1:15PM

East Side

Cabral Park: 11:45AM–1:45PM

Billy Taylor Playground: 11:30AM–1:30PM

Olneyville · Silver Lake

Riverside Park: 11:45AM–1:45PM

Donigian Park: 10:45AM–12:45PM

Joslin Park: 11:30AM–1:30PM

Neutaconkanut Park: 11:45AM–1:45PM

Manton Heights: 12:30PM–2:00PM

James J Ahern Park: 12:00PM–2:00PM

Hartford Park: 11:00AM–1:00PM

In addition, Providence PlayCorps programming will begin on July 5 in select City parks. The PlayCorps Program activates parks across the city with free play, art and creative exploration. Teams of trained play facilitators provide activities and materials to inspire child-directed free play and promote a healthy summer for Providence youth in coordination with the summer meals program. All Providence children are welcome and all activities are free. Meals are included.

Providence PlayCorps activities will take place from July 5 to August 26, 2022, Monday through Friday, from 10:00AM to 2:00PM in James J Ahern, Neutaconkanut, Joslin, Father Lennon, Bucklin, Fargnoli, Harriet and Sayles and General Street parks.

Providence pools will also open for the season on July 5. Water parks opened for the season on July 27. During July and August, Providence water parks and pools will be open Monday through Saturday from 12:00PM to 5:00PM. For more information about pools and water parks, click here.

Each year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture partners with local organizations like the City of Providence to provide free meals to children when school is out for the summer. For more information about the national Summer Food Service Program, click here. For more information on summer feeding sites near you, including locations and serving times around the state, contact the United Way by dialing 2-1-1.

More information on summer meals, recreation opportunities and park programming can be found at www.EatPlayLearnPVD.com. For questions, contact the Mayor’s Center for City Services at City Hall by dialing 3 -1 -1 or by downloading the PVD311 mobile application, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

###