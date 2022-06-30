ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson State’s AD wins Athletic Director of the Year

By Blake Levine
 5 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson State’s athletic director has won Athletic Director of the Year.

The National Association of College Directors of Athletics (NACDA) named Ashley Robinson this year’s winner.

Robinson led several athletic programs to SWAC titles this year, but maybe his greatest achievement is the hiring of Deion Sanders who put JSU football on the national stage with their SWAC Championship.

