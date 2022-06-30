Jackson State’s AD wins Athletic Director of the Year
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson State’s athletic director has won Athletic Director of the Year.
The National Association of College Directors of Athletics (NACDA) named Ashley Robinson this year’s winner.
Robinson led several athletic programs to SWAC titles this year, but maybe his greatest achievement is the hiring of Deion Sanders who put JSU football on the national stage with their SWAC Championship.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0