Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 160: Another Scorcher

By Andrew Mearns
Pinstripe Alley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 New York Yankees are going to close out a June with a record at least 35 games over .500. It’s patently absurd, and we can’t get enough of it. There was no way that the Astros series was going to be normal, right? The opener...

www.pinstripealley.com

Pinstripe Alley

Yankees fans suggest one top trade deadline priority

A few days ago, we coordinated with SB Nation Reacts to put out a poll on what fans think should be the Yankees’ focus at the trade deadline. Josh offered his own thoughts for guidance in a separate article, but the decision — or, at least, the answer in our little corner of the internet — was, of course, up to you!
Pinstripe Alley

Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

We’re now nearly halfway through the season, and in the final full month before the trade deadline. This is the time for all teams to evaluate where they stand, and it’s clear that the Yankees should be aiming big. They’ve got the best record in baseball and are on or near a historic pace, but have clear competition that can’t be ignored. The Astros remain a thorn in their side, not to mention any of the contenders building in the National League, and until they’re vanquished in October nothing else will compare.
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/2/22

NJ Advance Media | Brendan Kuty: Joey Gallo’s struggles with the Yankees are simply not getting better. While he was bad after being traded from Texas last year, this season he’s hit a nadir, and he hit .138 with 32 strikeouts over the month of June. That’s just unplayable, but the Yankees don’t really have any good options without a replacement for him. Letting him get consistent at-bats hasn’t seemed to help. They could bench him and use him as a late inning pinch runner and defensive replacement, but that would reduce his value if they want to trade him, as rumored. Kuty suggests the “phantom IL stint” could be a good breather for Gallo, but at this point it’s hard to imagine anything working. The Yankees also won’t just release him and let another team potentially figure out what the issue is while they pay his salary.
Pinstripe Alley

Just how great has the Yankees pitching staff been?

As we start closing in on the All-Star Game, it has become apparent that the Yankees pitching staff is putting up the type of numbers that are historic. It is not hyperbole to say that the Yankees have put up the best pitching numbers in all of baseball. Anyone that has watched a Yankees game, even the lackluster performances, has seen a pitching staff that always manages to keep games close. This begs the question — just how much better is the Yankees pitching staff than the rest of baseball, and how does this team’s pitching compare to the historically great Yankees teams like the 2009 and 1998 World Champions?
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/2/22

The Yankees made the most out of their rainout experience, having some fun on the field with some of the staff. Let’s hope that they got a good night’s rest in though, because they’ll be playing at least 18 innings of baseball today to make up for it. The Guardians have been a surprisingly good team and are in contention for the AL Central, so taking two would be a tall order to fill, but we’ll see if the Yankees are up to the task.
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees potential trade partner: Cincinnati Reds

The NL Central is far from the strongest division in baseball, but for a team in contention for a World Series ring it’s a good place to look for deadline acquisitions. Yesterday, Sam covered the Chicago Cubs as a possible trade partner, and today we’ll look at the Cincinnati Reds — a team firmly entrenched in a long-term rebuild — and what they could provide the Yankees with.
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Anthony Volpe, Domingo Germán lead Somerset win

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 5-1 vs. Buffalo Bisons. CF Estevan Florial 2-4, RBI, 2 K — OPS above .900 again. C Josh Breaux 0-0 — left game with a hopefully minor wrist injury. PH-C Rob Brantly 1-4 SS José Peraza 1-3 2B Chris Owings 0-4, 2 K.
Pinstripe Alley

What do the Yankees have in Jasson Dominguez a year into his pro career?

In the months leading up to the opening of the 2019-20 international free agency period, word started to leak out that the Yankees were a lock to land Jasson Dominguez, a generational talent nicknamed “The Martian” for his out-of-this-world talents. They completed the deal and signed three years ago yesterday.
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Astros walk off Angels, Sox win a snoozer

I think this is the first time I’ve done one of these recaps that the Yankees actually lost, which means the relative weight of this post is a little higher than the others. The Yankees still have a commanding lead in the AL East, but with all five of their American League rivals in play on Sunday, someone is bound to make a move.
Pinstripe Alley

The weaknesses of the Yankees farm system heading into the MLB Draft

The Major League Baseball Draft is unlike many other major drafts in that even the best players selected are not expected to contribute at the MLB level for years. Drafting for a major league need is not something that teams do, but clubs will often use picks early in the draft to target positions or skillsets that the team is weak at across their system. The Yankees have commonly done this over recent years, and their trends in this department could give us a hint at what they are looking to do in the upcoming draft.
Pinstripe Alley

The New York Yankees, fandom, and the ghosts of the past

On July 4, 1939, more than 60,000 fans packed into Yankee Stadium on a hot summer day for a doubleheader between the Yankees and the Washington Senators. The Yankees dropped the first game 3-2, but roared back to win the second game 11-1. The doubleheader wasn’t the real reason that many people were there that day, though.
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees History: The 6-inning, 20-run game

A weird quirk of baseball is that games can be considered complete even if they don’t actually finish nine innings. Shortened games (almost always due to rain nowadays) can occur if five innings are completed. That can create some weird statistical happenings, such as David Phelps’ only career complete game, when he got through all five innings in a rain-shortened contest in 2014.
Pinstripe Alley

On holidays, memories, and Marcus Thames

The fourth of July and baseball share at least one thing in common, in that they are inherently traditions of American origin. As the roots of the holiday become more scrutinized, it still takes place in a time of year that yields good weather, and brings cause to see friends and family. A baseball season provides many of those same benefits.
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees @ Cleveland Guardians: Jordan Montgomery vs. Triston McKenzie

The Yankees had a busy afternoon yesterday, sweeping a doubleheader and putting themselves in position to sweep the series in Cleveland. They’ll send out a good starter for the job, as they always do, with Jordan Montgomery getting the nod. The lefty has been a little shaky his last two starts, allowing nine runs across 12.2 innings, but he’ll still carry a rock-solid 3.27 ERA and 3.73 FIP into the day.
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 13, Guardians 4: Bats breakout for double-digit barrage

Maybe an extra night’s rest was all this Yankees offense needed to reset from their lethargic performance in Houston. The bats struck early and often, providing a much-needed cushion as Gerrit Cole and Aroldis Chapman (especially the latter) looked far from invincible for stretches in this contest. Thanks in part to two blasts from Matt Carpenter, it was a bit of a laugher in the end with the Yankees bashing their way to a 13-4 victory, but there was plenty of intrigue in getting us there.
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Luis Gil provides an update on his arm injury

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season season is well underway, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media! Blame the delay this week on the Yankees’ fireworks late yesterday afternoon; it was worth the wait.
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Rays do something useful... for once

Whew, was that an action-packed Saturday of baseball! The Yankees swept the doubleheader with a pair of comeback wins over the Guardians — their 25th and 26th such wins this season. They now sit 58-21, a full 14 games ahead of the second-place Blue Jays. Elsewhere around the league,...
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 0, Guardians 2: Bombers bats go silent on getaway day

It was getaway day in every sense in Cleveland today. With the Yankees and Guardians playing a Sunday matinee ahead of road trips for both clubs, the teams appeared to agree to run out their B-lineups and play a quick one before catching their respective flights. The result was a sleepy pitchers’ duel, one that left the Yankees with a 2-0 loss.
