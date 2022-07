Experts anticipate that the second half of 2022 could finally bring light to many investors’ portfolios. Bulls are gradually coming back, the market is slightly heating up, and some coins show great potential to rely on in the next half of 2022. Here are some coins that could do well: Gnox (GNOX), The Graph (GRT), and Helium (HNT).

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO