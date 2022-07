SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Not only do we start the morning off with some showers and storms passing through the area, but also some warm temperatures. This morning temperatures are in the upper 60’s and 70’s and it’s only a preview of some of the warm weather expected. Southern airflow continues and increases in strength with winds expected over 10-20 mph, which will help get us hot as we expect highs to reach to the upper 90’s for most of the region.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO