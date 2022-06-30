Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Cedar Rapids metro area

An Iowa City man was arrested during the Downtown Block Party Saturday night after allegedly harassing and threatening a restaurant employee. Arrest reports indicate the incident occurred at Aspen Leaf on South Dubuque Street at around 6:45pm. Police on foot patrol were approached by the owner who told them that 28-year-old Dequan Miles of South Dodge Street was harassing and threatening one of his staff. The officers spoke with the employee, who was shaking. She told them that Miles got very close to her and threatened to strangle her because she would not give him free food.

