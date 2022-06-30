ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Cedar Rapids metro area

By Stacker
voiceofalexandria.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCJJ

Vehicle stolen in Iowa City recovered after Washington County police chase

A vehicle stolen in Iowa City has been recovered following a police chase in Washington County. According to Washington County dispatch records, deputies were out with a stolen vehicle near the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort just before 12:30 Saturday morning. A police chase ensued on Highway 22 including multiple deputies from various departments and the Iowa State Patrol. The driver eventually abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Both major parties apply pressure with political purity

Current fight within GOP regarding Trumpism still undecided. Thanks for clicking on this web extra. Our panel discussion ran long this week and we didn’t have enough time to bring it all to you on “4 the Record.”. We pick up the discussion with the pressure of political...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

IC woman accused of threatening to shoot rental employee and her family

Allegedly threatening to shoot a rental company employee and her family has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest. 41-year-old Jaqueline Kaminski of South Johnson Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 3:30 Saturday afternoon. Iowa City Police say Kaminski called the South Gilbert Street office of Apartments at Iowa just before 1:15 Tuesday afternoon to discuss a maintenance issue. Once the legitimate issue was discussed, Kaminski allegedly yelled at and threatened the employee, telling her at one point she would shoot the employee and her children. Kaminski later reportedly clarified to a police sergeant that she specifically told the woman she would shoot her in the face.
IOWA CITY, IA
iowapublicradio.org

Some of Iowa's queer farmers are taking a different approach to agriculture

Shae Pesek and Anna Hankins’s farm is off a gravel road in Coggon, north of Cedar Rapids. Pens for chickens, ducks, and turkeys are woven through yard space, in between a farmhouse, buildings, and sheds. After a rainy morning, the chickens are coming out of the greenhouse and starting to sunbathe in the yard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Cedar Rapids, IA
Business
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
Cedar Rapids, IA
Real Estate
KCJJ

Two shootings occur in Cedar Rapids within one hour

Two separate people suffered non-life-threatening gunshots in two separate incidents Tuesday. Cedar Rapids Police say the incidents occurred within an hour of each other. The first was reported at about 6:45 pm in the area of Park Avenue and 16th Street Southeast, while the second one happened just before 7:45 pm in the 1100 block of C Avenue Northwest. Police have not released information about the victims, or whether the shootings may be connected.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Coralville Hy-Vee employee accused of stealing over $4,500

A Coralville Hy-Vee employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the business. According to Coralville Police, staff at the Crosspark Road Hy-Vee began investigating suspicious cash register withdrawals when their attention turned to 36-year-old employee Kevin Woods of South Lucas Street in Iowa City. Woods allegedly made multiple fraudulent transactions from April 27th to June 29th, then pocketed the money from the register. Investigators say the incidents were caught on surveillance video.
CORALVILLE, IA
iheart.com

Man Hurt In Cedar Rapids Shooting

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A man's recovering after being shot in the legs in Cedar Rapids. Police were called to the 11-hundred block of C Avenue NW before 8 o'clock last (Tuesday) night, after multiple calls about shots fired in the area. Officers arrived and found a man with non life threatening gunshot injuries to his legs. Police say the man was treated and released from the hospital, and is not cooperating with investigators.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Stacker#Zillow
KCJJ

Coralville woman arrested after fireworks throwing incident

A Coralville woman was taken into custody early Sunday morning after a fireworks throwing incident in downtown Iowa City. Police were investigating a report of subjects throwing fireworks at pedestrians from the top of the Capitol Street ramp at around 12:20 am. Officers got to the top of the ramp and found 43-year-old Leanna Baker of Holiday Road. They asked Baker to stop, but instead, she ran away.
CORALVILLE, IA
WHO 13

Police: Carbon monoxide detected in home of Marengo 13-year-old who died

MARENGO, Iowa – Police say carbon monoxide was detected in the Marengo home where a 13-year-old girl was found unresponsive earlier this week. The girl was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Emergency responders were called to a home in the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue around 6:40 a.m. Monday about the unresponsive teen. Marengo’s […]
MARENGO, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested after harassing restaurant employee during Downtown Block Party

An Iowa City man was arrested during the Downtown Block Party Saturday night after allegedly harassing and threatening a restaurant employee. Arrest reports indicate the incident occurred at Aspen Leaf on South Dubuque Street at around 6:45pm. Police on foot patrol were approached by the owner who told them that 28-year-old Dequan Miles of South Dodge Street was harassing and threatening one of his staff. The officers spoke with the employee, who was shaking. She told them that Miles got very close to her and threatened to strangle her because she would not give him free food.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Second suspect arrested for allegedly dealing drugs from Iowa City apartment

Iowa City Police have arrested a second suspect in an alleged drug dealing operation out of an apartment complex. Police executed a search warrant on the Quarters apartment of 25-year-old Kregory Warren on Highway Six East at around 5pm on January 20th. While officers were making entry into the apartment, Warren reportedly fled to his personal bathroom and flushed several bags of pills, commonly known as “M30s,” which are known to contain fentanyl. One pill didn’t make it, and officers sent It to the DCI lab, where it tested positive for fentanyl.
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KCJJ

Search warrant leads to arrest of North Liberty man

A North Liberty man has been arrested after a search warrant of his residence turned up marijuana. The warrant was executed the afternoon of May 19th at the Alydar Drive residence of 24-year-old Nicholas Wombacher, where over 40 grams of marijuana was allegedly located. Also reportedly found was a scale, packaging material, and a vacuum sealer. Marijuana paraphernalia was allegedly located in multiple rooms, and meth paraphernalia was allegedly located in Wombacher’s garage.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
SportsGrid

2022 Iowa Hawkeyes Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

The Iowa Hawkeyes have big plans in 2022 as they return 14 starters to a team that finished 10-4 a year ago. Kirk Ferentz is the longest-tenured head coach in the country and hopes to capture a Big Ten West title for the second straight season. This is a team left with a sour taste after being blown out by Michigan in the Big Ten Championship game and losing the bowl game to Kentucky.
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

Wellman man in custody charged after incident at UIHC

A Wellman man who was in custody and receiving medical care has been charged with assault. Police say that 33-year-old Rakeem Eberhart was at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics at about 4:30 Monday afternoon when he spat blood in the face and eyes of two health care providers and a security guard. All three individuals received medical treatment after the incident.
WELLMAN, IA
KCJJ

Iowa Women Basketball pick up top recruit

The Iowa women’s basketball team just got a top recruit commitment. According to a post on her Twitter feed, Ava Jones has chosen to come to the University of Iowa to continue her basketball career. The Twitter account From the Hawkeye of the Storm reports that the Nickerson, Kansas...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy