Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Grand Forks metro area

(Battle Creek, MI) -- Fargo AirSho officials are expressing sympathy to the family of a man who has previously appeared in two North Dakota airshows. Chris Darnell died at the Field of Flight Air Show Saturday in Battle Creek, Michigan. Officials say his Shockwave Jet Truck was racing two airplanes at 300 miles per hour when it burst into flames and he was killed.
Luverne is a city in Steele County, North Dakota. The population was 31 at the 2010 census. Luverne was founded in 1912. Fargo-residents Nykky and Josh were visiting a friend in Luverne, when they saw a house for sale for 17,000 dollars. It wasn’t a fit, but it led them to their dream project: a family homestead with 3 transplanted historical structures — a 1910 train depot, a barn, and a one-room schoolhouse — that each could serve as a home.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re looking for some fun this 4th of July, many events will be taking place across the Red River Valley. Bonanzaville will be hosting a carnival and fireworks. There will be games, pony rides for kids, food vendors, and much more. The...
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Fire Marshall is investigating what started a home on fire in the northern Red River Valley. On Sunday, July 3 around 8 p.m., officials with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a house fire in the 200 block of State Street SW in McIntosh, MN.
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Police are investigating an early morning Independence Day robbery in Grand Forks. It happened around 4:00 on the 1800 block of 28th Avenue South. Authorities say the victim was going into an apartment complex when a man grabbed her purse from her shoulder and fled on a bike.
Authorities in Polk County responded to a structure fire Sunday night in McIntosh. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Fosston police, fire departments, and McIntosh fire department arrived at the residential structure at around 8:15pm. Officials arrived to find it fully engulfed. The homeowner was able to get out safely.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was taken to the Cass County Jail, after Fargo Police say he was driving erratically through south Fargo, nearly causing multiple crashes. The police report says an officer was stopped at a red light at the intersection of 45th Street and 17th...
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Justin Lee Salveson, 35, of Crookston, for 2nd-Degree Burglary of a Bank. Timothy Lyle Fjeld, 41, of Gary, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession. Kasey Chase Thronson, 27, of Crookston, for Domestic Assault. Christina Louise Goulet, 37, of Crookston, for Harassment,...
MENTOR, Minn. -- Two sheriff's deputies were hospitalized Wednesday morning after their airboat tipped over on a northern Minnesota lake and sank. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the deputies were working to help county highway officials install buoys on the eastern shore of Maple Lake near Mentor, which is roughly 60 miles west of Bemidji. During the installation process, the airboat flipped over and sank to the bottom of the lake. Two highway department personnel were also on the boat when it overturned. The two deputies were brought to Essentia Hospital in Fosston with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening," the sheriff's office said. The highway officials weren't hurt. All four were wearing life jackets. A dive team was called to help pull the boat out of the lake. An airboat is a flat-bottomed watercraft with a large aircraft-like propeller on the backend.The incident remains under investigation.
