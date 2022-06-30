ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, TX

ALLEGED ATV THIEF ARRESTED IN LEE COUNTY

By Doug Brown
kwhi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA manhunt yesterday (Wednesday) in Lee County led to the arrest of a suspect accused of stealing an All-Terrain Vehicle. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Giddings Police Department responded to...

kwhi.com

Comments / 0

kwhi.com

TWO GRIMES COUNTY BURGLARS SENTENCED

Two burglars in separate cases were sentenced in the Grimes County District Court. Jared Talley was sentenced to 15 years in prison for Burglary of a Habitation for a case from April 1, 2020. Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a home on County Road 213 south of Richards....
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

FIVE ARRESTED BY BRENHAM POLICE THURSDAY

Brenham police made five arrests on Thursday. Around 8:45 a.m., officers stopped a Toyota 4Runner SUV for no front license plate in the 2700 block of South Market Street. The driver, 34-year-old Derek Thomas of Houston, was placed in custody for Possession of Marijuana under 2oz and Possession of a Dangerous Drug.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

COLLEGE STATION MAN CONVICTED IN SWIMMER’S DEATH

A College Station man has been convicted and sentenced in the July 2020 drowning death of a swimmer at Lake Somerville. 44-year-old Ovie Powell was found guilty of criminal negligent homicide. Powell was driving a boat that struck 30-year-old Olivia Paige Sweeney at Birch Creek Park at Lake Somerville. Authorities...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan PD investigating hit-and-run in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are currently investigating a crash that happened Saturday morning in Downtown Bryan. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot prior to their arrival. One passenger in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital. Bryan Police say this is...
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

One injured, one on the run after shooting in Temple

Bell County (FOX 44) — Temple police officers are searching for the person who shot a man Saturday night. The shooting took place in the 400 block of N. 12th Street around 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found one wounded man. An ambulance took the man to a...
TEMPLE, TX
News Channel 25

Hit-and-run in Austin leaves one dead: Police

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking answers after a car accident that left one dead. On Monday around 11:45 p.m. on the 8100 block of south IH-35 SVRD northbound, a silver vehicle struck a white male pedestrian. Police said the suspected vehicle fled the scene after...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Multiple agencies responding to structure fire near Florence

FLORENCE, Texas - Several agencies are responding to a structure fire off Pecan Branch near Florence, according to Williamson County officials. Williamson County Emergency Communications received reports of the fire around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. Fire departments from Florence, Jarrell, Georgetown, Round Rock, Salado are Bartlett are assisting....
FLORENCE, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Man shot in Temple during Fourth of July weekend

TEMPLE, Texas — One man was taken to the hospital due to the severity of his injuries after a shooting Saturday night. Temple Police Department arrived at 8:57 p.m. to the 400 block of N. 12th St. where they found the victim had been shot, according to police. The...
TEMPLE, TX
KBTX.com

College Station PD arrest teens accused of vandalizing homes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police say they have arrested three teenagers who have been vandalizing homes since April. Randall Patton first reported suspicious activity after the group was reportedly causing damage to his neighbor’s home that was being built. “I saw one of them throwing something...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

BURLESON COUNTY TO INTRODUCE NEW K-9 OFFICERS

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office and the Caldwell Police Department are holding a joint press conference to introduce their new K-9 officers. The press conference will be Tuesday at 10am at the Caldwell Civic Center. The public is invited to attend. Deputy Marshall Bengs with his new K-9 partner...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Dog ejected from vehicle during rollover crash on eastbound SH 21 in Bryan.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Around 1pm Friday, a 2013 Toyota traveling east on State Highway 21 in Bryan lost control and entered the median before rolling multiple times and landing upright in the westbound lanes. The driver sustained incapacitating injuries was transported to St Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan. A dog riding in the car was ejected but was still alive when officers arrived on scene. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

ONE ARRESTED IN AUSTIN CO. METH TRAFFICKING INVESTIGATION

An early-morning operation at a motel in Sealy resulted in an arrest on multiple drug charges. Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Austin County-led Westside Narcotics Task Force executed a search and arrest warrant at the Countryside Inn in the 2000 block of Highway 36. The operation was the culmination of an investigation involving methamphetamine trafficking.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED TUESDAY

Two people were arrested in separate incidents Tuesday. Brenham Police report that Tuesday afternoon at 2:45, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by a subject he knew to currently have an open felony warrant. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer made contact with the driver, Jerome Rios, 46 of Brenham, and took him into custody on warrant for Possession of Controlled Substance out of Waller County. A subsequent search of Rios’ person revealed that he was in possession of suspected methamphetamines and received a new charge for Possession of Controlled Substance. Rios was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX

