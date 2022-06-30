ALLEGED ATV THIEF ARRESTED IN LEE COUNTY

Two people were arrested in separate incidents Tuesday. Brenham Police report that Tuesday afternoon at 2:45, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by a subject he knew to currently have an open felony warrant. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer made contact with the driver, Jerome Rios, 46 of Brenham, and took him into custody on warrant for Possession of Controlled Substance out of Waller County. A subsequent search of Rios’ person revealed that he was in possession of suspected methamphetamines and received a new charge for Possession of Controlled Substance. Rios was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO