Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Fort Smith metro area

HACKETT, Ark — The James Fork Regional Water District is asking its customers in Midland, Sugarloaf, Hackett, and surrounding areas to conserve water. Lower than normal levels are currently being experienced due to the high demands in these areas. Customers are asked to limit their water usage to immediate...
Fort Smith, Arkansas is one of the most historic cities in the United States, and living here for six years has been a pleasure. The change of scenery from California has been immense, and one of the great things about living in Fort Smith is the culinary scene. Of course, you can't live in the south without experiencing the barbecue, and Fort Smith has a robust barbecue scene.
A 1.27-acre retail strip center in Centerton changed hands recently in a $2.4 million deal. Pahul’s Company LLC, whose members include Pahul Singh and Navneet Kaur, bought the 9,213-square-foot building at 1409 E. Centerton Blvd. The purchase price equals $260.50 per square foot. Willow Crossing Development LLC, managed by Tim Graham II, was the seller.
News broke last year that former Ozark Beer Co. and West Mountain Brewing Co. brewer Jesse Gagnon and his wife Ashlyn are opening a brewery in Goshen. Things went quiet for a while, but Orthodox Farmhouse Brewery recently popped up on social media. “There’s a lot of construction and infrastructure...
How will you spend the 4th of July here in the River Valley? There will be a few fun things to do as a family this holiday. Whether you want to enjoy some cool fun by the water or to see the live fireworks show. Fort Smith is a place that always has something fun to do on Independence Day. I will lay out some festivities that will be going on in the town this year.
7Brew Coffee has been increasingly popular in Northwest Arkansas, where the original coffee stand was founded. In continuing its expansion throughout the state, the shop will be coming to the River Valley, with its grand opening planned for August. The City of Fort Smith’s Board of Zoning Adjustment approved a...
VAN BUREN, Ark. — On Tuesday, June 28, Adriene Lasko went out to Lee Creek off highway 220 to go swimming. He found the popular swimming destination littered with trash. Lasko spent nearly six hours picking up about 630 pounds - yes, pounds - of trash left behind by previous guests. The total amount of waste-filled up more than 40 large trash bags that Lasko took to a dump.
BARLING, Ark. — Hog Wild Pyrotechnics set up Barling’s firework display at the city’s Independence Day celebration. James Fisk is the lead shooter of the pyrotechnic crew on Sunday. "We're like the A-team of pyro technic guys around here," said Fisk. "We've been doing a long time...
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Garrison Avenue Bridge has been reopened after a rescue caused the bridge to be shut down. On Saturday morning, July 2, Fort Smith Police and other first responders launched rescue efforts for an individual who police say jumped from the Garrison Bridge. Police told...
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The body of a man who was reported missing in Fort Smith has been found after a motorcycle crash. According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), the body of 66-year-old Ronald Casanova was found near Muldrow, Oklahoma. It is believed that he was involved in a deadly motorcycle accident, according to police.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One man is dead after a collision two miles east of Muldrow. The collision occurred on Old Highway 64 in Sequoyah County. Ronald Casanova, 66, was riding his 2004 Harley Davidson. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to massive injuries sustained in the collision.
FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Aric Mitchell, public information officer for the Fort Smith Police Department, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, workers of West Tree Service notified police they found human skeletal remains in the 2900 block of Cliff Drive in Fort Smith. The remains have been...
HASKELL, Okla. — At 95-years-old, Elizabeth Logan says she has had many loves in her life: her husband George W., horses and Logan Ranch. Logan has lived on the ranch in Haskell for more than 50 years. “We bought the farm in 1970 and built the house,” Logan said....
Comments / 0