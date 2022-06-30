Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Louisville metro area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Parks system boasts 120 different parks covering more than 14,000 acres of land. Some cover massive amounts of land, but other neighborhood parks are much, much smaller. Parks and Recreation Acting Director Margaret Brosko said Gnadinger Park, at the corner of Ellison and...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In just 24 hours, some people who live in a Louisville apartment complex may be kicked out of their homes. Tenants told WAVE News that some paid their rent, but others couldn’t because of a recent management change. They said they have the cash to...
A magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded in central Kentucky Sunday morning. According to the US Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was about two miles north northeast of Chaplin and 18 miles west southwest of Lawrenceburg, west of Lexington. A quake of 2.5 is the threshold of...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a perfect day for lots of Fourth of July activities, including the annual Biggest Splash contest at Lakeside Swim Club. It's an event that has been a staple of the holiday since the mid-1980s. There are various age categories and the Riedling family took...
Ouerbacker MansionPhoto Source: Facebook; Amanda APS's post. The Ouerbacker-Clement Mansion is located in the Russell neighborhood of Louisville, Kentucky. The mansion once belonged to a wealthy coffee merchant named Samuel Ouerbacker. It was built in the late 19th century and designed in the Romanesque style of houses.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger is celebrating the grand reopening of one of its New Albany locations. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning at the location on Charlestown Road. The store was undergoing a $3 million renovation, which includes updated interior and exterior decor, relocated produce and floral departments,...
SYNOPSIS: From monument signs to safety and directional signage, we can help with all sign and graphics needs for any hospital or medical facility in the greater Jefferson County area. We Make Signs for Hospitals and Medical Centers. BY: Susan Cilone, FASTSIGNS of Louisville, KY. Signs are a vital part...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's animal shelter needs people to adopt or foster an animal as they struggle to maintain their long-time status as a "no-kill shelter." Louisville Metro Animal Services says that it is at max capacity and expects to get more animals over the holiday weekend as fireworks lead to more runaway pets.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They are sold as a bright spot during these trying times in energy costs, and interest in solar power is growing. However, green energy experts say there are solar companies out there that are less than legit. After hearing from many angry customers and seeing dozens...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drivers coming across the Kennedy Bridge should be prepared for long delays. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is going to close a stretch of Interstate 65's southbound lanes for 48 days starting at 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, July 5. Traffic will be diverted onto the ramp...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a Schnitzelburg staple for more than a century, but for the past three years the space has sat vacant. Now, the building that was once Hauck’s Handy Shop, has been reimagined and is set to reopen as a bar and restaurant this month.
MADISON, Ind. — A spectacular end-over-end flip of the Lynx Healthcare hydroplane brought a sudden end to this year’s Madison Regatta on the Ohio River. Jimmy Shane in Miss HomeStreet was declared the winner of the H1 Unlimited Racing Series event. The driver of the Lynx Healthcare, Corey...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in an ATV crash on Mount Washington Road Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m. when Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 7300 block of Mount Washington Road, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. Early investigation revealed a man...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Quills Coffee has a lot going on. The Louisville-based coffee company just opened a new East End location, and it is already in the process of transforming a former Steel City Pops in the Highlands into a bakery and coffee shop. It's also got a new location planned for the Clifton neighborhood, according to Louisville Business First.
HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — At one time there were nearly 265,000 dairy cows throughout the state of Kentucky, but that number has decreased dramatically to just 45,000. One Henry County dairy farm has experienced this loss first-hand. What You Need To Know. Jericho Farmhouse is located on 475 acres...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County man faces reckless homicide and assault charges after two people fell from the back of his pickup on Saturday in Henry County. Eminence Police Major John Dudinskie tells WDRB that Preston Dykes, 20, of Crestwood was arrested and charged. Investigators said Dykes was...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after Louisville Metro police officers found a body in the Beechmont neighborhood early Monday. Around 6:40 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 5000 block of South 3rd Street on a report of a person down, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after they got a call of a person down. LMPD says they got the call of the person down in the 5000 block of S. 3rd Street around 6:40 a.m. Monday. This is in between Iroquois High School and...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After facing challenge after challenge, one Louisville business owner is asking for the community’s help to keep their doors open. That business is The Silly Axe Cafe, where every item is made with love by Chef Angela Pike. “I was a personal chef for 10...
Harrodsburg is the seat of Mercer County, Kentucky. It's a home rule-class city with a lot to offer visitors. James Harrod and a group of pioneers from Pennsylvania founded Harrodsburg in 1774, the first settlement in Kentucky west of the Allegheny Mountains. The city is approximately 32 miles southwest of...
Comments / 0