Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Fayetteville metro area

Fort Smith, Arkansas is one of the most historic cities in the United States, and living here for six years has been a pleasure. The change of scenery from California has been immense, and one of the great things about living in Fort Smith is the culinary scene. Of course, you can't live in the south without experiencing the barbecue, and Fort Smith has a robust barbecue scene.

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO