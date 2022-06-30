ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Fayetteville metro area

By Stacker
menastar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.menastar.com

Comments / 0

Related
5NEWS

Energy bills to rise for SWEPCO customers in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Nearly 125,000 Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) customers in western Arkansas will soon see an increase in their energy bills. The utility company reported Wednesday (June 29) that the Arkansas Public Service Commission (APSC) approved its rate request. SWEPCO sought a base rate increase and an...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Government
Rogers, AR
Business
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
City
Rogers, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Fayetteville, AR
Real Estate
Rogers, AR
Government
City
Springdale, AR
City
Fayetteville, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Business
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Investors claim Centerton retail center for $2.4 million

A 1.27-acre retail strip center in Centerton changed hands recently in a $2.4 million deal. Pahul’s Company LLC, whose members include Pahul Singh and Navneet Kaur, bought the 9,213-square-foot building at 1409 E. Centerton Blvd. The purchase price equals $260.50 per square foot. Willow Crossing Development LLC, managed by Tim Graham II, was the seller.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Dry conditions developing across South Arkansas

A very small area of Columbia County is considered to be in "abnormally dry" status by the United States Drought Monitor, according to a map released June 30. In addition, a very small area of Miller, Lafayette, Union, and Little River counties is considered to be in "abnormally dry" status. Small areas in the eastern part of the state and the southeastern area of the state are also in "abnormally dry" status.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Zillow#Stacker
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Barbecue In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Fort Smith, Arkansas is one of the most historic cities in the United States, and living here for six years has been a pleasure. The change of scenery from California has been immense, and one of the great things about living in Fort Smith is the culinary scene. Of course, you can't live in the south without experiencing the barbecue, and Fort Smith has a robust barbecue scene.
FORT SMITH, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
fayettevilleflyer.com

Couple planning new brewery east of Fayetteville in Goshen

News broke last year that former Ozark Beer Co. and West Mountain Brewing Co. brewer Jesse Gagnon and his wife Ashlyn are opening a brewery in Goshen. Things went quiet for a while, but Orthodox Farmhouse Brewery recently popped up on social media. “There’s a lot of construction and infrastructure...
GOSHEN, AR
Four States Home Page

Arkansas town makes “top gay-friendly cities” list

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — The online vacation magazine, Vacationer, which considers itself to be friendly toward the LGBTQ+ community, recently compiled a list of 22 small to midsize cities around the United States that are worth spending your time, attention, and tourism dollars visiting. Coming in at number seven spot on Vacationer Magazine’s list is […]
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
Kait 8

Farmers plead for rain amid dry spell

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple areas across northeast Arkansas are dealing with a drought, and with no significant rain in the forecast, it could get worse. Dry fields and wilted crops are what most farmers are dealing with. The National Weather Service says counties such as Baxter, Fulton, Izard,...
SHARP COUNTY, AR
aymag.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill Makes its Move in Fort Smith

Chipotle Mexican Grill has announced it will be opening a location on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith, later this year. The restaurant will be located inside of the multi-tenant redevelopment of the former Logan’s Roadhouse. While plans have not been finalized, they are in the works, according to Talk...
FORT SMITH, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy