Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Fayetteville metro area

HACKETT, Ark — The James Fork Regional Water District is asking its customers in Midland, Sugarloaf, Hackett, and surrounding areas to conserve water. Lower than normal levels are currently being experienced due to the high demands in these areas. Customers are asked to limit their water usage to immediate...
ARKANSAS, USA — Nearly 125,000 Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) customers in western Arkansas will soon see an increase in their energy bills. The utility company reported Wednesday (June 29) that the Arkansas Public Service Commission (APSC) approved its rate request. SWEPCO sought a base rate increase and an...
A 1.27-acre retail strip center in Centerton changed hands recently in a $2.4 million deal. Pahul’s Company LLC, whose members include Pahul Singh and Navneet Kaur, bought the 9,213-square-foot building at 1409 E. Centerton Blvd. The purchase price equals $260.50 per square foot. Willow Crossing Development LLC, managed by Tim Graham II, was the seller.
A very small area of Columbia County is considered to be in "abnormally dry" status by the United States Drought Monitor, according to a map released June 30. In addition, a very small area of Miller, Lafayette, Union, and Little River counties is considered to be in "abnormally dry" status. Small areas in the eastern part of the state and the southeastern area of the state are also in "abnormally dry" status.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As fourth of July weekend kicks into gear many Arkansans have headed out to purchase fireworks. Kenny Simpson, manager at Fireworks World said inflation has slightly impacted their store. He noted an example that one of their products was priced $74 and that they...
Fort Smith, Arkansas is one of the most historic cities in the United States, and living here for six years has been a pleasure. The change of scenery from California has been immense, and one of the great things about living in Fort Smith is the culinary scene. Of course, you can't live in the south without experiencing the barbecue, and Fort Smith has a robust barbecue scene.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Less than half of Americans are “extremely proud” to be Americans, according to a new poll from Gallup. While the whole country hits historic lows of national pride, Arkansas was ranked as the 50th most patriotic state in the union. The Gallup poll,...
News broke last year that former Ozark Beer Co. and West Mountain Brewing Co. brewer Jesse Gagnon and his wife Ashlyn are opening a brewery in Goshen. Things went quiet for a while, but Orthodox Farmhouse Brewery recently popped up on social media. “There’s a lot of construction and infrastructure...
Hammerhead worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, made their way to the United States on the soil of ornamental plants in the 1900s. Hammerhead worms first appeared around the Beaumont area in the 1980s and have invaded multiple Arkansas counties upending local gardens and lawns and attacking turf and a variety of common grasses.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he is talking with leaders of the Arkansas Legislature about calling a special session in August to be focused on providing economic relief to taxpayers impacted by rising prices. The state ended the 2022 fiscal year last Thursday with the final revenue report to be released...
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — The online vacation magazine, Vacationer, which considers itself to be friendly toward the LGBTQ+ community, recently compiled a list of 22 small to midsize cities around the United States that are worth spending your time, attention, and tourism dollars visiting. Coming in at number seven spot on Vacationer Magazine’s list is […]
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple areas across northeast Arkansas are dealing with a drought, and with no significant rain in the forecast, it could get worse. Dry fields and wilted crops are what most farmers are dealing with. The National Weather Service says counties such as Baxter, Fulton, Izard,...
Chipotle Mexican Grill has announced it will be opening a location on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith, later this year. The restaurant will be located inside of the multi-tenant redevelopment of the former Logan’s Roadhouse. While plans have not been finalized, they are in the works, according to Talk...
Comments / 0