ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Dominic Raab insists he did NOT wink at Angela Rayner but at her 'braying' colleague Ian Murray in PMQs encounter - after Labour complains he targeted its deputy leader 'like a dirty old man'

By David Wilcock, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Dominic Raab has denied winking at Labour's Angela Rayner in the Commons after being accused of acting like a 'dirty old man'.

The Deputy Prime Minister was caught on camera making the gesture at the opposition front bench as the pair stood in for their respective party leaders at Prime Minister's Questions.

But allies of Mr Raab have insisted that the wink was not directed at his female opponent.

Instead they said he was winking at her frontbench colleague, Labour's shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray, telling the Times he had been 'braying loudly' next to her.

However, Labour rejected the claim today, with a party source saying: 'The Deputy Prime Minister winking like a dirty old man at Ian? I doubt it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PtFjb_0gQnjWOV00
The Deputy Prime Minister was caught on camera making the gesture at the opposition front bench as the pair stood in for their respective party leaders at Prime Minister's Questions.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09vOiv_0gQnjWOV00
Allies of Mr Raab have insisted that the wink was not directed at his female opponent. Instead they said he was winking at shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray (bottom left)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07hr0B_0gQnjWOV00
In the rowdy session in the Commons Mr Rabb also sparked a snobbery row when he accused his opposite number - raised in poverty in Manchester - of being a 'champagne socialist' for enjoying posh fizz and opera at Glyndebourne.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aj2zC_0gQnjWOV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gW5zz_0gQnjWOV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xyzLB_0gQnjWOV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3txNpS_0gQnjWOV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kq3un_0gQnjWOV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CbvIW_0gQnjWOV00

Raab v Rayner: the best bits

I KNOW KUNG FU

Even before PMQs Ms Rayner was getting herself in the zone. Tweeting a pic of her panda shoe-clad feet she tweeted: 'I know Dominic Raab is a karate black belt and everything - but I've got my kung fu pandas on and I'm ready!'

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY

Dominic Raab accused deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner of being a champagne socialist for attending an opera festival.

After she attacked his views on food banks he hit back over the RMT rail strikes, saying while they were on she was 'at the Glyndebourne music festival sipping champagne, listening to opera. Champagne socialism is back in the Labour Party.'

HOME AND AWAY

The pair were taking PMQs because Boris Johnson is on an eight-day diplomatic tour that has taken him from Rwanda to Spain, via Germany.

Ms Rayner told the Commons: 'This week the Government lost two by-elections in one day, the first in three decades. It's no wonder that the Prime Minister has fled the country and left the honourable member to carry the can.'

Mr Raab hit back: 'I gently point out to her that we want this Prime Minister going a lot longer than she wants the leader of Labour Party...'

The Deputy Prime Minister was standing in for Boris Johnson - who was at a Nato meeting in Madrid - and tore into Ms Rayner over Labour's attitude towards last week's rail strikes.

He accused Ms Rayner of having 'flip-flopped' in her position on the strikes that hobbled the rail network last week.

After the wink, Labour MP Toby Perkins tweeted: 'I will never unsee Dominic Raab's wink from the despatch box at Angela Rayner. I feel soiled.' To which she replied: 'Imagine how I feel.'

In the rowdy session in the Commons Mr Rabb also sparked a snobbery row when he accused his opposite number - raised in poverty in Manchester - of being a 'champagne socialist' for enjoying posh fizz and opera at Glyndebourne.

Boris Johnson's spokesman was later forced to say 'everybody should be able to enjoy arts and culture and other such things across the UK'.

Ms Rayner later referenced the row, tweeting: 'Dominic Raab won’t approve but I did indeed go the opera last week (it cost me £62).

'Tom Eisner, a working-class lad from Buxton near where I grew up kindly invited me. He’s been playing violin at Glyndebourne for 36 years. Never let anyone tell you you’re not good enough.'

Mr Raab and Ms Rayner usually make the most of their time to step up in the absence of their party leaders. And today was no different, with with Mr Johnson away at a Nato summit in Spain.

For her part, Ms Rayner also set the scene, boasting beforehand that she was reading to take on the 'karate black belt' Tory by wearing 'Kung Fu Panda' heels - posting a picture of her Irregular Choice footwear on Twitter.

Ms Rayner kicked off asking if Raab believed the Cabinet will prop the Prime Minister up until the 2030s.

She told the Commons: 'This week the Government lost two by-elections in one day, the first in three decades. It's no wonder that the Prime Minister has fled the country and left the honourable member to carry the can.

'The people of Wakefield and Tiverton held their own vote of no confidence. The Prime Minister isn't just losing the room, he is losing their country. But instead of showing some humility, he intends to limp on until the 2030s. So, does he think the Cabinet will prop him up for this long?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=460a0S_0gQnjWOV00

The Deputy Prime Minister got a rousing reception when he replied: 'I gently point out to her that we want this Prime Minister going a lot longer than she wants the leader of Labour Party...'

He noted 'we have got a working majority of 75' and 'we are focusing on delivering for the British people'.

He added: 'We will protect the public from these damaging rail strikes when we have got the scene of Labour frontbenchers joining the picket lines.'

He said: 'She talks about working people. Where was she when the comrades were on the picket line last Thursday? Where was she when the Labour frontbench were joining them rather than standing up for the public?

'She was at the Glyndebourne music festival sipping champagne, listening to opera. Champagne socialism is back in the Labour Party.'

Ms Rayner hit back saying Britain cannot 'stomach' Boris Johnson for another eight years.

'The truth is what I want for my honourable friend the Leader of this Opposition is not to be the Leader of the Opposition, but to be the prime minister of this country,' she said.

'To be honest, it could not come quick enough. Britain can't stomach this Prime Minister for another eight years. His own backbenchers can't stomach him for another eight minutes. And if they continue to prop him up, I doubt the voters will stomach him for even eight seconds in the ballot.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bill on NI Protocol expected in House of Lords before October – Baroness Smith

The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill is expected to reach the House of Lords before October, Baroness Smith has said.Labour’s House of Lords leader said anger was building at the Bill, and accused the Government of “taking its eye off the ball” over Northern Ireland.Some have contended the Bill breaks international law by seeking to override sections of the protocol.Boris Johnson negotiated this deal. He negotiated the protocol. He told us it would protect the Good Friday Agreement, and now he's saying we've got to get rid of it to protect the Good Friday AgreementBaroness Smith“I’ve already had a number of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Harvie: General election may be ‘only chance’ to ask Scots about independence

The co-leader of the Scottish Greens has given his backing to plans to make the next Westminster election a “de-facto” referendum on independence if the Scottish Government is blocked from holding its own ballot.Patrick Harvie said while he would prefer for a referendum to be held, if this is blocked the next general election could be the “only ability we have then to put the question to the public”.But he came under fire from Labour and the Liberal Democrats for his stance, with Labour MSP Sarah Boyack claiming that the “Scottish Green Party is deciding to put flags before the...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Scottish independence: Greens back general election route to indyref2

The Scottish Greens said there would be no alterative to a single issue general election on independence if formal consent for indyref2 is not granted. Co-leader Patrick Harvie said it would be the only option if both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Supreme Court block the request. Opposition parties...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

‘No way back’: Tory councillors in Tamworth call on Chris Pincher to resign seat

Conservative party councillors in Chris Pincher’s Midlands constituency have called on the MP to resign his seat following sexual misconduct allegations.Mr Pincher stood down as deputy chief whip and was later suspended by his party over allegations he groped two men in Westminster earlier this week.The senior figure is also facing six further claims of inappropriate behaviour, with one Tory MP telling The Independent he was groped on two occasions by Mr Pincher since the end of 2021. Mr Pincher firmly denies the claims.Tory councillors in his Tamworth seat said he should step down as MP for the area following the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Therese Coffey’s rough ride defending Boris Johnson for ‘groping’ MP appointment

Therese Coffey took to the airwaves with one main defence – that Boris Johnson did not know “specific claims” about Chris Pincher before appointing him deputy chief whip.But broadcasters were riled by the lack of details given by the Work and Pensions Secretary as she was given the unenviable task of handling the Sunday round of broadcast interviews.The Cabinet minister insisted she is not part of the “general chatter, rumour mill discussions” after Mr Pincher became the latest in line of Tories to be suspended over misconduct claims.Visibly frustrated as she sought to unearth the details, Sky’s Sophy Ridge said:...
BORIS JOHNSON
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wink#Uk#Commons#Scottish#Times#The Labour Party
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘did not know’ about Chris Pincher claims, Cabinet minister says

Boris Johnson was not aware of "specific allegations" made against Chris Pincher before appointing him as deputy chief whip, Cabinet minister Therese Coffey has said.Pincher was suspended as a Conservative MP after numerous sexual misconduct allegations.The MP for Staffordshire has been accused of drunkenly groping two men at a private members’ club in London on Wednesday (29 June).A Conservative MP anonymously told The Independent that he was groped on two occasions by Mr Pincher, in 2021 and again last month.Mr Pincher denies the allegations.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnson commits to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence - follow live
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

By-election defeats: Ex-leader Michael Howard calls for Boris Johnson to go

Former Conservative leader Michael Howard has called for Boris Johnson to resign following by-election defeats in Tiverton and Honiton, and Wakefield. Lord Howard told the BBC's World at One programme that fresh leadership was needed and urged MPs to act. Mr Johnson won a confidence vote this month, which cannot...
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

British tennis is fined $1m over their ban of Russian athletes, leaving Wimbledon chiefs fuming... as Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries insists the organisers should be 'PRAISED' for condemning the invasion of Ukraine

Wimbledon's row with the international tennis authorities over their ban on Russian players has escalated with the British game hit by an extraordinary series of fines totalling $1million. Sportsmail has learned that the WTA has secretly fined the Lawn Tennis Association and the All England Club £620,000 and £207,000 respectively...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
Place
Madrid, Spain
The Independent

Liz Truss rejects ‘kangaroo court’ claims over investigation into Boris Johnson

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has rejected claims from allies of Boris Johnson that the inquiry into whether he lied to Parliament over partygate risks becoming a “kangaroo court”.She said on Thursday that she “implicitly” trusts the Privileges Committee to investigate the Prime Minister and defended the decision for Labour grandee Harriet Harman to chair it.The Commons inquiry that could determine Mr Johnson’s fate in office began on Wednesday with a decision to allow Downing Street staff to give evidence anonymously if necessary.Ms Harman was elected to lead the cross-party committee, which is expected to begin holding oral evidence sessions in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Britain ‘at war with America over Ireland and Brexit’, says Gordon Brown

The UK is "at war" with the United States over Ireland and Brexit, Gordon Brown has said.The former Labour prime minister said Boris Johnson's government would never be able to sign a trade deal with the US until the issues were solved.It comes as Boris Johnson escalates the row over the territory with controversial new legislation.Many Democrats in the US Congress see themselves as the guardians of Good Friday Agreement, which ended the Troubles.They have taken a dim view of what they see as UK brinkmanship over the border with the republic, which is related to Brexit."We're at war with...
POLITICS
BBC

Row over £30m for Ukraine taken from Welsh government funds

A row has broken out over £30m from the Welsh government's budget being put towards the £1bn the UK is sending to Ukraine for military aid. The money will come from Welsh ministers' capital budget, used to fund projects such as hospitals and roads. Finance Minister Rebecca Evans...
POLITICS
BBC

Senedd: Expansion plans could harm Labour, unions warn

Three Labour-backing unions have expressed "serious concerns" about proposals to overhaul how the Senedd is elected. GMB, Community and Usdaw said the scheme - part of plans for more politicians - could make it harder for Welsh Labour to retain power. It comes ahead of a Labour conference on Saturday...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

458K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy