'I know I'm landing on him big': Alexander Volkanovski predicts an early knockout against iron-chinned Max Holloway in their huge showdown - despite Hawaiian star NEVER hitting the canvas in his UFC career

By Ollie Lewis
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Max Holloway has never been knocked to the canvas in his lengthy UFC career, but Alexander Volkanovski believes he has the tools to make his rival see stars this Saturday night.

Volkanovski, 33, defends his featherweight crown against former champion Holloway, 30, at UFC 276 with the pair having shared two razor-close contests in 2019 and 2020.

Both of those contests went to the judges' scorecards and despite Holloway's staggering record of never being knocked down in his 25 UFC fights, Aussie brawler Volkanovski is confident he can KO his rival early in Las Vegas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dNBoQ_0gQnjTkK00
Alexander Volkanovski wants to end Max Holloway's freakish record at UFC 276 in Las Vegas

'I want to end this fight,' the 33-year-old said via Adelaide Now. 'And I want to end to end it early.

'I know I'm landing (on Holloway). I know I'm landing on him big and many times. So let's see what happens. If it ends inside the three I think that's me getting the finish.'

Volkanovski believes a win buys him time to challenge for Charles Oliveira's lightweight title and while a tilt at double champion status is a driving motivator, the Aussie is determined to breakthrough and rattle Holloway's iron chin.

'If you could say (you took) the legendary chin that he has … I've always said that nobody wants to be known for having an incredible chin but at the same time it is legendary at the moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LemgY_0gQnjTkK00
Featherweight challenger Holloway (L) has never been knocked down in 25 UFC appearances
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33nUi5_0gQnjTkK00
Volkanovski believes he is the man to make the breakthrough when they meet for a third time

'And I would like to take it because nobody has done that.

'And I have (previously) touched on the fact that it can't hold on forever. So let's see if it holds up for this fight.

'Because I'm gunna land. And I'm going to land big.

'I'm going to be coming forward, landing some big shots and see if that legendary chin holds up.'

Alexander Volkanovski
Charles Oliveira
Max Holloway
