Enough is enough

Maurice Terrell Carter, 47, has lived in the Plaza East apartments in the Fillmore his entire life, and recalls his childhood there fondly. But he also remembers when developer McCormack Baron Salazar renovated the units in 2001 and promised his mother that she could return to a fixed-up apartment. She, along with a score of others who moved out of their apartments at the 193-unit housing complex on 1300 Buchanan St. during the renovation, never came back. When the property was rebuilt, it had 83 less units than before.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO