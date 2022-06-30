Enough is enough

I’d first noticed BrewVino after having dinner at the Spanish place next, door, Destapas. The teal entryway leads into a super-cute little wine store nook that immediately drew me in. Co-owner Teddy Osmundson eagerly leaped out to welcome us, but we’d just eaten. He and his wife/partner, Carly, opened the part-retail/part-restaurant in early 2021, after five years in the business, and during all the uncertainty of the era. Their cred for wine seems to be legit. Teddy’s enthusiasm for his and Carly’s culinary endeavor was infectious, and I really looked forward to coming back.
