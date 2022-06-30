Southern Indiana Man Arrested For Connection With 2021 Riot

A child has died as the result of an incident involving fireworks in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, according to police. Child dies in incident involving fireworks in Posey County. A child has died as the result of an incident involving fireworks in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, according to police.
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — After leading police on a lengthy pursuit through two states, a Tell City man is facing an extensive list of charges including attempted murder. Police took 21-year-old Logan M. Smith into custody after the chase early Sunday morning. Around 11:02 p.m. on June 2, the Tell City Police Department says […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a driver had a BAC of .233 when he crashed Monday morning in Evansville. It happened around 6 a.m. at Christ Road and Fares Ave. Police say they found a car with damage to the front. They say the driver told them he ran into a wall down the road.
One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into a home in Evansville early Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to a home on Kratzville Road after someone called 911 and said a car had crashed into a house just before 1 a.m. When our 44News crew got to the...
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A Huntingburg man was arrested Saturday morning after police believe he crashed his car into a tree and skated away from the scene. On June 2, the Jasper Police Department says officers were dispatched to a wreck on Saint Charles and Thirty Sixth Street around 9:25 a.m. The single-vehicle accident reportedly […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called out to a hit and run in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue about 5:10 p.m. on July 1. An officer arrived to find the victim with a foot injury. The victim told the officer she was walking on the sidewalk next to Dexter […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Madisonville Fire Department said one person was struck by lightning on Saturday. Their condition is unknown. In a Facebook post from Providence General Baptist Church, the man that was struck was outside flying a remote airplane. The church said he was flown to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
On July 2nd, Officers were Dispatched to the 4400 block of Washington Ave. in reference to a 7-year-old juvenile who had been missing since around noon. The mother believed the child was possibly with a 53-year-old male suspect, who is a registered sex offender in Vanderburgh County. The child is not related to suspect and did not have permission to be with him. The mother was concerned for the child’s safety.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police (EPD) were called to an assault on a METS bus on July 1 at about 4:25 p.m. Officers located and interviewed the victim and witnesses when they arrived on the scene. Witnesses told police the suspect was looking for his cellphone on the bus. The suspect approached the victim, […]
PUTNAM CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A semi-truck crash along an interstate highway claimed the life of a one individual Sunday morning. Indiana State Police say they responded to the area of I-70 westbound near the thirty-six-mile marker for the accident around 8:25 a.m. Investigators revealed that the semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound when for an […]
Authorities in Evansville, Indiana, are looking for an armed robbery suspect. The Evansville Police Department says the First Avenue Massage & Spa was robbed at gunpoint just before 7 p.m. on Thursday. According to police, a man wearing a black neck gaiter type mask entered the business, pulled out a...
23-year-old Bryan Soto-Alanis of Indianapolis was arrested Friday by Indiana State Police and charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with Endangerment, Driving While Suspended with a Prior, and Possession of Marijuana. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. Bond was posted.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A juvenile was hurt in a car crash in Daviess County Thursday night. Officials say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 762. They say two people were inside a truck, but were out and walking when authorities got there. The juvenile was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but the driver refused treatment.
The Madisonville Police Department (MPD) responded to an assault complaint from the 600 block of Victoria Street around 4 p.m. on June 30. Reports state that the officers en route were advised that a resident, Melissa Barber was stabbing multiple individuals while intoxicated.
One person is in critical condition after a Saturday morning crash near Owensboro, Kentucky. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says the three-vehicle crash happened on KY 144 around 9 a.m. Saturday, near Coast Guard Lane. According to the sheriff's office, a Dodge Ram was going west down KY 144 in...
