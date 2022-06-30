Southern Indiana Man Arrested For Connection With 2021 Riot

On July 2nd, Officers were Dispatched to the 4400 block of Washington Ave. in reference to a 7-year-old juvenile who had been missing since around noon. The mother believed the child was possibly with a 53-year-old male suspect, who is a registered sex offender in Vanderburgh County. The child is not related to suspect and did not have permission to be with him. The mother was concerned for the child’s safety.

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO